AT St Boswells yesterday, Harrison & Hetherington sold 28 bullocks to an average of 300p/kg and a high of 342p/kg, while 75 heifers averaged 304p/kg per kg and sold to 360p/kg. 31 Cast Cows remained a strong trade and averaged 220p/kg, selling to 261p/kg.

1,893 hoggs sold 14p/kg higher on the week to average £143/head and sold to a top of 398p/kg for Beltexes, while 358 cast sheep averaged £116/head and sold to £221 for a Beltex ewe. Heavy ewes averaged £133/head, with lighter ewes selling to £125/head for North Country Cheviots before averaging £80/head.

Lawrie and Symington sold 26 prime beef bred heifers at Lanark yesterday to an average of 309p/kg, a small rise on the week, and to a peak of 342p/kg for a Limousin. Cast beef and dairy cows remained virtually unchanged on the week at 201p/kg and 171p/kg respectively, while prime hoggets averaged 309p/kg and sold to £185/head.

C&D Auction Marts held its fortnightly sale of store cattle in Dumfries yesterday, with Limousin cross heifers from Herries Farm selling to £2,040/head and to 349p/kg for Simmental crosses from Mossburn. Bullocks sold to £1,875/head for Charolais crosses from Netherfield and to 342p/kg for Shorthorns from Butterdales, while Lomousin cross bulls from Herries sold to 367p/kg or £1430/head.

Young bulls were an exceptional trade at Carlisle yesterday, with beef bred animals achieving an extra 39p/kg on the week and dairy bred bulls up 22p/kg to average 358p/kg and 348p/kg respectively. Hoggs were in even greater demand and sold to an overall average of 336p/kg, up 47p/kg on the week, and to £210/head.

Messrs Craig Wilson Ltd sold 1723 prime hoggets in Ayr yesterday to a season’s high of 302p/kg or £134/head and a peak of £177 for Beltexes from Balcaimie.

Meanwhile, cast tups peaked at £221/head for Border Leicesters from Ditton, while Texels and Beltexes from Hall of Caldwell sold to £200/head. Cast ewes peaked at £169 for a Texel from High Street while Scotch Mule ewes from Meikle Auchengree sold to £142/head. Blackfaces from Robert Seaton sold to £117/head.

Cast cows at Longtown peaked at £1,590 for a Simmental from Gowanburn, with others to £1,325 and £1,197 from A Maclean, Killeonan who also sold Shorthorns at £1,159.

J Anderson & Partners, Rowanburnfoot sold Beef Shorthorns at £1,137 and Limousin cows at £1,039/head. Well finished hoggs sold to excellent rates, but leaner types met some resistance. Beltexes from Cornlongun Mains sold to £200/head, as did Texels from Georgefield.