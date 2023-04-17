A HISTORIC Scottish wine merchant that once counted Sir Walter Scott, Charles Dickens and King George IV among its customers has appointed its first ever wine ambassador.
Malcolm Ogilvie has joined Cockburns of Leith with more than 40 years’ experience in the wine industry. He will be tasked with hosting wine tastings all over the country for the venerable merchant, which was established by Robert and John Cockburn in 1796.
The company was rescued from administration by Murray Capital, the family-owned wine, property, metals, and investment business chaired by former Rangers FC owner Sir David Murray, in 2010.
Under Murray Capital’s ownership, Cockburns launched a new bottle shop and tasting facility from premises in Edinburgh’s Frederick Street last year, and reports that it has experienced widespread demand for corporate and private tastings since then.
Mr Ogilvie holds a diploma from the prestigious Wine and Spirits Education Trust and has been hired by Cockburns to meet demand for its bespoke tasting events.
Keith Murray, director of Cockburns of Leith, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Malcolm to Cockburns of Leith as a wine ambassador. His invaluable knowledge and experience of the industry will be a true asset.
“We want to provide our customers with the best possible service, and Malcolm’s appointment will ensure we can offer an exceptional level of quality in our tastings and events. We are also looking at the possibility of appointing more ambassadors later this year, to further expand this offering.”
Mr Ogilvie said: “I am delighted to have been appointed Cockburns’ first wine ambassador. In this role I will be conducting wine tastings on behalf of Cockburns of Leith, using their fantastic range of cutting-edge wines.
"Having joined the wine trade before the deluge of southern hemisphere wines hit these shores, I have helped the modern world of wine evolve. I am looking forward to bringing this experience to bear with my work for Cockburns of Leith and I hope to offer customers a unique set of insights into this fascinating subject.”
