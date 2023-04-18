SHARES in easyJet were lifted in early trading after the airline raised its profit expectation to more than £260 million, underling its continuing recovery from the pandemic.
The airline hailed its network transformation, improved revenue capability and strong demand, declaring that it expects its “robust” performance over Easter to carry on into summer. It expects to cut its first-half losses by £120m to £405m for the six months ended March 31, despite the challenges from “elevated fuel prices, market wide inflation and costs associated with building resilience into the operation ahead of summer 2023”.
EasyJet said demand for Easter had been strong with around 1,600 flights operating on average per day. Capacity over Easter, in the UK, returned to pre-pandemic levels, with the airline citing strong demand and positive yield growth compared with Easter 2019. It noted that disruption from French air traffic control strikes have continued in April, but it said its investment into resilience would mitigate its impact.
Chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “Demand for easyJet’s flights and holidays has continued to grow in the half, resulting in more than a £120m improvement in our performance as well as a billion-pound revenue improvement year on year. This is further enhanced by our transformed network of popular destinations and improved revenue capability.
“We see continued strong booking momentum into summer as customers prioritise spending on travel and choose airlines like easyJet offering the best value and destination mix, as well as easyJet holidays which is continuing its steep growth trajectory as the fastest growing holidays company in the UK.
“All of this means easyJet expects to outperform FY23 market expectations.”
Shares were trading at 524.2p at around 10.50am, up 2.58%.
