The Four Winds on Golf Road in Brora is described by the agent as a golfers’ paradise.

The golf course dates from 1891 and was redesigned by James Braid, a golfing champion and designer who created courses across Scotland including at Gleneagles and Dalmahoy, in the 1920s.

🔔 Get more for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and our new newsletter, Ian McConnell on Business, on Sunday

📝Sign up in seconds here 👈

The four-bedroom property is in a Sutherland community with “a local shopping, medical centre, pharmacy, cafés and restaurants, together with a links golf course”, agent Strutt and Parker said.

Kevin Maley, senior director and head of residential Scotland and North of England at Strutt and Parker, said: “Four Winds, Golf Road, Brora is a golfers’ paradise."

'The property is designed to provide an ideal family and entertaining space whilst maximising the stunning views' (Image: Strutt & Parker)

He added: "It overlooks the magnificent Brora links golf course, recognised as being one of James Braid’s finest pieces of work, and the views continue along the stunning coastline and to the sea beyond.

“This attractive, spacious family home provides more than 3,000 square feet of light-filled accommodation arranged over two floors.

"The property is designed to provide an ideal family and entertaining space whilst maximising the stunning views.”

The property is on the market for offers over £550,000.

How a Scottish company is reinventing the art of weighing ships

Glasgow and Aberdeen-based naval architecture firm Tymor Marine and the University of Edinburgh, with support and funding from CENSIS – Scotland’s innovation centre for sensing, imaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies – have revealed they have hit on technology that will bring the task of weighing ships into the modern age.

The technology uses algorithms applied to video recordings of ships to accurately identify where the water line reaches on a ship’s hull, which it’s hoped can be incorporated into a smartphone app, enabling seafarers to record draught marks and upload them to the cloud for real-time readings.

Record number of people in work, figures show

A record number of people in Scotland are in work according to the latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The quarterly data released on Tuesday showed there were 2.4 million workers on payrolls across Scotland – an increase of 50,000 from February 2020.