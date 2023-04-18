A home that overlooks a famous Scottish golf course has been brought to market.
The Four Winds on Golf Road in Brora is described by the agent as a golfers’ paradise.
The golf course dates from 1891 and was redesigned by James Braid, a golfing champion and designer who created courses across Scotland including at Gleneagles and Dalmahoy, in the 1920s.
🔔 Get more for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and our new newsletter, Ian McConnell on Business, on Sunday
📝Sign up in seconds here 👈
The four-bedroom property is in a Sutherland community with “a local shopping, medical centre, pharmacy, cafés and restaurants, together with a links golf course”, agent Strutt and Parker said.
Kevin Maley, senior director and head of residential Scotland and North of England at Strutt and Parker, said: “Four Winds, Golf Road, Brora is a golfers’ paradise."
He added: "It overlooks the magnificent Brora links golf course, recognised as being one of James Braid’s finest pieces of work, and the views continue along the stunning coastline and to the sea beyond.
“This attractive, spacious family home provides more than 3,000 square feet of light-filled accommodation arranged over two floors.
"The property is designed to provide an ideal family and entertaining space whilst maximising the stunning views.”
The property is on the market for offers over £550,000.
How a Scottish company is reinventing the art of weighing ships
Glasgow and Aberdeen-based naval architecture firm Tymor Marine and the University of Edinburgh, with support and funding from CENSIS – Scotland’s innovation centre for sensing, imaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies – have revealed they have hit on technology that will bring the task of weighing ships into the modern age.
The technology uses algorithms applied to video recordings of ships to accurately identify where the water line reaches on a ship’s hull, which it’s hoped can be incorporated into a smartphone app, enabling seafarers to record draught marks and upload them to the cloud for real-time readings.
Record number of people in work, figures show
A record number of people in Scotland are in work according to the latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The quarterly data released on Tuesday showed there were 2.4 million workers on payrolls across Scotland – an increase of 50,000 from February 2020.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here