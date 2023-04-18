Balmedie Pharmacy, which dispenses an average of 5,255 items per month, had been owned by Brian Arris since 2004. Mr Arris has sold the pharmacy to local multiple operator JMF Healthcare Limited, which stands to benefit from new housing developments in the area.

These include 300 new homes planned in Balmedie, approved plans for up to 500 new homes in the Trump Menie Estate, and 284 new homes planned in Blackdog Village.

Mr Arris said: “I’m sad to see the business go as the excellent staff have helped grow the pharmacy from scratch since 2004 and we’ve all put our hearts and souls into providing good pharmaceutical care for the village and surrounding area. I’m confident everyone is left in safe hands with John at the helm now.”

John Fowlie, owner of JMF Healthcare Limited, said: “We are delighted to add Balmedie Pharmacy to our group. As a company, we always aim to give our patients a first-class pharmacy service and I am sure this will be the case in Balmedie. I would like to thank Brian for his co-operation in making this acquisition straightforward, and also Karl at Christie & Co for his assistance in the transaction.”

The deal to sell the pharmacy was brokered by Christie & Co. Karl Clezy, director of medical at the agent, said: “The sale of Balmedie Pharmacy attracted interest from existing pharmacy owners in the Aberdeenshire area due to the important role it plays in the Balmedie community and given that the closest pharmacies are many miles away in Aberdeen.

“There has been an unprecedented number of pharmacies on the market recently, mainly corporate disposals, however, we are finding buyers are still looking for good quality independent pharmacies that offer a reliable service to their patients.”