THE only pharmacy in the Aberdeenshire village of Balmedie has been sold for an undisclosed sum.
Balmedie Pharmacy, which dispenses an average of 5,255 items per month, had been owned by Brian Arris since 2004. Mr Arris has sold the pharmacy to local multiple operator JMF Healthcare Limited, which stands to benefit from new housing developments in the area.
These include 300 new homes planned in Balmedie, approved plans for up to 500 new homes in the Trump Menie Estate, and 284 new homes planned in Blackdog Village.
READ MORE: Short break to the European mainland highlights UK’s inflation crisis
Mr Arris said: “I’m sad to see the business go as the excellent staff have helped grow the pharmacy from scratch since 2004 and we’ve all put our hearts and souls into providing good pharmaceutical care for the village and surrounding area. I’m confident everyone is left in safe hands with John at the helm now.”
John Fowlie, owner of JMF Healthcare Limited, said: “We are delighted to add Balmedie Pharmacy to our group. As a company, we always aim to give our patients a first-class pharmacy service and I am sure this will be the case in Balmedie. I would like to thank Brian for his co-operation in making this acquisition straightforward, and also Karl at Christie & Co for his assistance in the transaction.”
READ MORE: Outer Hebrides relish prospect of cruise liner tourism boost
The deal to sell the pharmacy was brokered by Christie & Co. Karl Clezy, director of medical at the agent, said: “The sale of Balmedie Pharmacy attracted interest from existing pharmacy owners in the Aberdeenshire area due to the important role it plays in the Balmedie community and given that the closest pharmacies are many miles away in Aberdeen.
“There has been an unprecedented number of pharmacies on the market recently, mainly corporate disposals, however, we are finding buyers are still looking for good quality independent pharmacies that offer a reliable service to their patients.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here