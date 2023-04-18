Port Nan Gael will be Further Space's eleventh site and its third in Scotland, with existing operations in the Scottish Highlands and Dumfries & Galloway. Plans to open further sites in Skye, Oban, Darvel, and Fordie will take the total investment in Scotland by Future Space, which is based in Northern Ireland, to more than £1.5 million by the end of this year.

Located on the shores of Loch Scridian, Port Nan Gael is owned by a local family keen to bring people back to the island and rejuvenate the area. Husband and wife Calum and Chermaine Laurie operate the site which is owned by Chermaine’s dad, who runs the inn next door.

“There is no doubt that we are extremely passionate and proud of where we come from," said Chermaine, whose family's connections to the island date back 1,000 years. "Several family generations have operated this land and we are so excited to welcome visitors to experience the beauty of the island."

Further Space, which aims to be net positive by 2030, is planning to expand to 650 locations across the UK, Europe and North America within the next 10 years. Focused on micro-tourism, the company works in partnership with land owners on diversification projects.

“We are beyond excited to be working with Chermaine and Calum as we prepare to open our third location in Scotland," co-founder David Maxwell said. "Mull is the ideal place for a Further Space site as it encourages people to switch off and enjoy the stunning scenery that the world offers us.

“We have a strong ethos that ensures we go beyond the ordinary which allows customers to stay somewhere exclusive, cosy and stylish with nature on their doorstep."

He added: “We are committed to investing in Scotland and are passionate about increasing tourism in lesser-known areas to boost local communities that surround the pods. We have loved working with Chermaine and Calum thus far and look forward to a long-lasting partnership.”