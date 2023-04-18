A DETACHED office building dating back to the 1970s, located in what is described as an “up-and-coming” Scottish city location, has been put up for sale, with potential for residential development or student accommodation flagged.
The sale of the detached property at 100 Morrison Street at Tradeston in Glasgow is being conducted by property agent CBRE, which noted that the “development opportunity” was “on the doorstep” of Glasgow’s international financial services district.
CBRE noted that a private family office fund had owned the building since 2006.
Andy Cunningham, senor director and head of advisory and transaction services at CBRE, said the building was previously leased to Glasgow City Council, for its social work department, until 2016. Since then, the building has been used by charities and for filming, he noted.
Mr Cunningham added: “We expect good interest to come from residential developers, some student developers and perhaps owner occupiers to keep the office use. The surrounding area has changed dramatically over the last five to six years, mainly due to Drum’s Buchanan Warf development, L&G’s (Legal & General’s) build-to-rent scheme, Solasta Riverside, and also the soon-to-be-completed Student Loans office HQ [at] 70,000 sq ft.”
The mixed-use Buchanan Wharf development includes banking group Barclays' new campus and build-to-rent housing.
The 100 Morrison Street property extends to around 137,764 sq ft across basement, ground, and four upper floors and has 35 car parking spaces.
CBRE said: “Located on the doorstep of Glasgow’s international financial services district, [within] walking distance to Bridge Street Subway station and close to major corporate occupiers such as Barclays, Student Loans Company, BT, JP Morgan Chase and HMRC.”
The property agent added: “Occupying an entire island site, the office floors at 100 Morrison Street are filled with natural light, creating airy, open plan spaces, whilst the upper floors benefit from some of the best panoramic views of Glasgow city centre and the Finnieston area to the west. 100 Morrison Street is a self-contained office building constructed in the 1970s and was comprehensibly refurbished in the mid 1990s, with a specification including comfort cooling…”
