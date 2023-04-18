PEOPLE missed many things when society was locked down because of coronavirus. Judging by the way the international travel industry is performing, it seems being able to hop on a plane was near the top of that list.
Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, declared today that demand for air travel is “stronger than ever” as his company raised its profit expectations for the second time in its current financial year.
“It's driven on the fact that people are really focusing on experiences and doing things rather than investing in things that have to do with perhaps your home or any other things,” Mr Lundgren told reporters.
READ MORE: Airline raises profit forecast as demand soars
Given the long spells during which travel was severely because of Covid, it is not surprising that hear that people have a thirst to live life to the full again. But what makes the current levels of demand seen by the likes of easyJet remarkable is the fact it is coinciding with the biggest squeeze on household budgets for decades.
With inflation still stubbornly high and likely to remain so for much of the year, it must surely be concluded from the easyJet results that people are prioritising travel over forms of discretionary spending.
"The travel pattern is coming back to normal, and people will take more trips," Mr Lundgren added, revealing that average trip durations have fallen to around seven days from 12 in the first year of the pandemic.
easyJet, which now expects to make profits of £260 million for the year to the end of September, said it had seen “robust” demand over Easter and forecasts that the momentum will continue into the summer. By then the company, which has been busy adding new routes to Scotland in recent weeks, also reckons capacity will have returned to pre-pandemic levels.
The aviation industry is not without its challenges. The price of fuel remains high, and the global economic situation remains uncertain.
But after the dark days of the pandemic the industry is entitled to look forward with optimism again.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here