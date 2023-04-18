Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, declared today that demand for air travel is “stronger than ever” as his company raised its profit expectations for the second time in its current financial year.

“It's driven on the fact that people are really focusing on experiences and doing things rather than investing in things that have to do with perhaps your home or any other things,” Mr Lundgren told reporters.

Given the long spells during which travel was severely because of Covid, it is not surprising that hear that people have a thirst to live life to the full again. But what makes the current levels of demand seen by the likes of easyJet remarkable is the fact it is coinciding with the biggest squeeze on household budgets for decades.

With inflation still stubbornly high and likely to remain so for much of the year, it must surely be concluded from the easyJet results that people are prioritising travel over forms of discretionary spending.

"The travel pattern is coming back to normal, and people will take more trips," Mr Lundgren added, revealing that average trip durations have fallen to around seven days from 12 in the first year of the pandemic.

easyJet, which now expects to make profits of £260 million for the year to the end of September, said it had seen “robust” demand over Easter and forecasts that the momentum will continue into the summer. By then the company, which has been busy adding new routes to Scotland in recent weeks, also reckons capacity will have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The aviation industry is not without its challenges. The price of fuel remains high, and the global economic situation remains uncertain.

But after the dark days of the pandemic the industry is entitled to look forward with optimism again.