But it remains “mindful of the uncertain macroeconomic outlook across the globe”.

Luton-based easyJet declared it now expects to report a full-year profit of £260 million after cutting losses in the six months ended March 31, citing the benefit from network transformation, improved revenue capability and strong demand.

The airline said it improved its first-half perfirmance by £120m year-on-year with first-half losses now expected to be in the region of £405m to £425m - despite the challenges from “elevated fuel prices, market wide inflation and costs associated with building resilience into the operation ahead of summer 2023”.

And it anticipates that the momentum from a “robust” performance over Easter will carry on into summer.

EasyJet reported that demand for Easter had been strong, with around 1,600 flights operating on average per day.

Capacity over Easter returned to pre-pandemic levels in the UK, the company noted, with the airline citing strong demand and positive yield growth compared with Easter 2019. While disruption from French air traffic control strikes have continued throughout April, the company said its investment in the resilience of its operations would mitigate its impact; 99.8 per cent of flights were operated in the first half despite the disputes.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “Demand for easyJet’s flights and holidays has continued to grow in the half, resulting in more than a £120m improvement in our performance as well as a billion-pound revenue improvement year on year. This is further enhanced by our transformed network of popular destinations and improved revenue capability.

“We see continued strong booking momentum into summer as customers prioritise spending on travel and choose airlines like easyJet offering the best value and destination mix, as well as easyJet holidays which is continuing its steep growth trajectory as the fastest growing holidays company in the UK.

“All of this means easyJet expects to outperform FY23 market expectations.”

The company, which says it is the “largest airline in Scotland”, has been steadily expanding services from Scottish airports in recent months. A new service from Glasgow to Porto launched on March 31, which came after the airline announced three new routes to Greece (Santorini), Turkey (Antalya) and Portugal (Lisbon), also part of its summer schedule, in January.

Yesterday, the company said it had “ramped up” capacity through the second quarter, with growth of 40% from January to March. And it forecasts this growth will continue into the peak summer period, when it expects to have returned to pre-pandemic levels of capacity.

The first half saw group revenue climb by 80% to £2.69bn, which came as airline passenger revenue per seat increased by 42% to £46.24.

The company said pricing had “remained strong” for ticket and ancillary revenue, with total airline revenue per seat up 40% at £66.46.

Passenger numbers rose to 15.6 million in the second quarter from 11.5m for the same period last year.

John Moore, senior investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “The usual seasonality means easyJet expects to deliver a headline loss for the half, but there are real signs the airline is beginning to turn a corner.

“While the outlook is uncertain for consumers, easyJet expects to deliver profits ahead of market expectations for the full year, underlining the significant turnaround it has gone through in the past couple of years.

“Taking more of a ‘Ryanair approach’ to routes, baggage allowances, and staff shifts has helped to protect yields and margins, and the airline is well hedged in terms of fuel costs.

"Airlines’ shares have stalled in recent months, but easyJet should be on track to build up around 40p of earnings per share over the next 12 months or so, which would make the company’s shares appear on the cheap side relative to the rest of the market.”

However, Russ Mould, investment analyst at AJ Bell, warned: “Even as bookings improve, capacity remains tight and pricing stays firm, investors seem far from convinced that clear skies lie ahead for an industry whose fortunes are notoriously volatile.

"The S&P 1200 Global airlines index is still down over the past 12 months, even after a big rally from autumn’s lows, and it may be that investors are waiting for greater clarity on oil and fuel prices, wage inflation and the impact of higher interest rates on consumers’ pockets before they really start to trust the upturn.”

Shares in easyJet...