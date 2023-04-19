Scottish retail sales fell marginally in real terms in March as consumers continued to limit spending amid the cost-of-living crisis.
Monthly retail figures from the Scottish Retail Consortium covering March showed that while total sales increased by 8.8 per cent set against the same time last year, when sales had grown 35.6%, it was offset by inflation.
The SRC said this was below the three-month average increase of 9% and above the 12-month average growth of 7.6%. Adjusted for inflation, the year-on-year change was a 0.1% decrease.
🔔 Get more for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and our new newsletter, Ian McConnell on Business, on Sunday
📝Sign up in seconds here 👈
The outlook remains difficult, the SRC warned.
Ewan MacDonald Russell, deputy head at the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: "Scottish retail sales remained flat in March with a miniscule drop by 0.1% in real terms on the previous year.
“The 8% rise in sales was more than offset by increased inflation as the cost of living continues to increase for hard-stretched households.
"The figures show consumers cutting back on discretionary spending to focus on essentials, with food sales rising by over 14% compared to 2022; which is still a real terms fall in spending.
"Consequently, high street retailers continue to find trading challenging, with shoppers' spending focused on sales and discounts."
He said: "Retailers will hope Easter brings a small boost. However, the outlook remains very difficult for all businesses.
"In these circumstances any new costs imposed on businesses will be passed directly to consumers.
"Therefore, we hope to see the Scottish Government focus on making growing Scotland's economy the priority of priorities rather than adding to that cost burden."
READ MORE: Major UK retailer to open new flagship city centre store
Total food sales increased by 14.3% versus March 2022, when they had decreased by 3.8%. Total non-food sales increased by 4.1% in March compared with March 2022, when they had increased by 68.6%.
Adjusted for the estimated effect of online sales, total non-food sales increased by 3.4% in March versus March 2022, when they had increased by 49.1%.
Paul Martin, partner, UK head of retail at accountancy firm KPMG, said: "As inflation continues to offset any true sales growth in Scotland, and the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite, the picture for the retail sector remains stagnant as we approach the summer months."
READ MORE: Support for retail needed
He added: "High street retailers saw some limited growth across most categories in March but consumers are actively cutting back and instead spending more on home comforts.
"Rising utility costs, council tax and mobile bills coupled with frozen personal tax rates and the withdrawal of energy bill support will see consumers having to further curb discretionary spending as we move through April.
"Of course, some retailers are delivering growth and will be optimistic of their performance, although this is largely down to taking share from competitors through customer insights and innovation rather than any overall growth.
"The challenge for retailers now is having to face into their own rising cost agenda, as inflation continues to challenge margins, whilst ensuring affordability, choice and value for customers."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here