THE renowned Mackie’s of Scotland name is to disappear as a bagged crisp brand after a new identity was unveiled by the product's owner.
The popular crisps have been rebranded Taylors Snacks further to the end of a joint venture established by the Taylor and Mackie Scottish family businesses in 2009. The Taylor family, which makes the crisps on its Perthshire farm, took full control of the venture last year.
Taylors said while the branding has changed there has been no alteration to the product itself, which it said is Scotland’s biggest selling crisp brand.
It is promoting the new branding by investing “six figures” into a media campaign which will showcase the product on Scottish TV and radio for the first time.
James Taylor, managing director of Taylors Snacks, said: “Showcasing our new image is a massive milestone for us at Taylors Snacks. In what has been months of work behind the scenes, we’re incredibly proud of the fresh look that represents the Taylors brand, our products and the journey.
“Having a family culture is key to what we do at Taylors, so we wanted to make sure that everyone involved in the business – from technical to tasting – played a pivotal role in the transition.
“We’re confident that our name and contemporary rebrand will unlock a new level of growth for the business and allow our tried and tested product to reach new customers, while continuing to delight our existing customers.”
The rebrand was unveiled following a busy year for Taylors, which also saw the company purchase the business and assets of South Yorkshire Foods, one of the UK’s largest ppcorn makers.
Mr Taylor added: “The team at Taylors have worked tirelessly to develop a brand identity that perfectly sums up our ambitions and values as a business. It’s a very exciting time for us at Taylors and the new look is just the latest chapter in our story.
“The upcoming summer brings with it massive opportunity for Taylors Snacks. Not only will our colourful crisp packets hit the shelves in the coming weeks, but we’re set to continue to grow our team and expand our product ranges within the market.”
The joint venture between Taylors and Mackie’s, called Mackie’s at Taypack, was a joint investment by the two families. It twinned the brand and retail experience of Mackie’s of Scotland, which also makes ice cream and chocolate, with the production and potato growing expertise from the Taylors’ former potato processing business, Taypack.
Taylors plans to move all crisps, popcorn and lentil waves produts over to the new Taylor Snacks branding and company name from next month.
Mac Mackie, executive chairman at Mackie’s of Scotland, said: “We have enjoyed a great few years with the Taylors founding and building up a Scottish range of crisps and popcorn. We wish the Taylors team all the best and look forward to seeing more developments and new products as they continue to grow. In the meantime, we’re excited to keep making and developing Scotland’s favourite ice cream and our farm-made chocolate on the renewably powered family farm.”
