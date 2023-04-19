The Beech Tree Inn and cottage in Dumgoyne is also close to Glengoyne Distillery along the early stages of the famous 96-mile path.

Agent Smith and Clough Business Associates said that the site “benefits from high volumes of tourists and day-trippers”.

There is also a children’s play area and small animal enclosures for mini Shetland ponies, pygmy goats, and rabbits.

The property has a stream, a children's play area, beer garden, and a walk-through service hatch for walkers (Image: Smith and Clough Business Associates)

The agent described the beer garden as “magnificent”, adding: “The beer garden must be one of the finest in Scotland, and really needs to be seen to be fully appreciated.

“Seating is provided for approximately 200 customers laid out across the garden and in undercover decked seating areas.”

As well as food and drink and a small retail offering, the business also has a click-and-collect shopping service “which has proved popular, and also offers a walk-through service hatch for walkers”.

The agent added: "The subjects lie within the picturesque hamlet of Dumgoyne, which takes its name from the nearby hill on the edge of the Campsie Fells within the Stirlingshire area."

The property is on the market at freehold offers over £475,000.

Famous Scottish crisps brand gets a new name

The renowned Mackie’s of Scotland name is to disappear as a bagged crisp brand after a new identity was unveiled by the product's owner.

The popular crisps have been rebranded Taylors Snacks further to the end of a joint venture established by the Taylor and Mackie Scottish family businesses in 2009. The Taylor family, which makes the crisps on its Perthshire farm, took full control of the venture last year. Taylors said while the branding has changed there has been no alteration to the product itself, which it said is Scotland’s biggest-selling crisp brand.

Plan to demolish school for Passivhaus facility

Plans have been lodged to demolish school buildings to be replaced with a new Passivhaus-certified facility. The classroom buildings will be replaced by an airtight facility with a carefully controlled environment, along with outdoor teaching and growing areas.

It comes as the City of Edinburgh Council is moving forward with a regeneration programme for Wester Hailes. A new masterplan is being developed which will establish a comprehensive phased approach to regenerate the area.