#1 Gary Vee

When it comes to the top marketing geniuses, Gary Vee is a name that hardly needs any introduction. What sets Gary apart as a must-follow marketing guru is his ability to predict the correct trends and capitalise on them. He is known for his unique and unapologetic approach to social media marketing and his ability to create viral content that resonates with his audience. He emphasises the importance of building personal brand equity and cultivating a strong social media presence as key components of any successful marketing strategy.

Gary Vee has millions of followers across different social media platforms. He is regularly invited to conferences, events, and podcasts for his motivational speeches, entrepreneurial advice, social media marketing expertise, and personal branding tips. He has also authored several best-selling books, including "Crush It!: Why Now Is the Time to Cash in on Your Passion" and "The Thank You Economy".

#2 Tai Lopez

Tai Lopez is another individual every marketing enthusiast would be well aware of. He is famous for his YouTube videos, where he shares his views on business, life, and success with millions of followers. As the founder of Retail E-commerce Ventures, Lopez has created several online courses and programs that teach people how to start and grow their own businesses.

Tai Lopez uses low-production advertisements, captivating visuals, calls to action/giveaways, and different social media marketing techniques to optimise engagement and conversion. His social media channels offer viewers tips on branding and marketing, interviews with celebrities and successful entrepreneurs, and advice on starting or scaling an online venture.

Lopez is also a regular at various public-speaking events where he is invited to speak about personal development, financial success, and business strategies. He has one of the top 20 most popular TEDx talks ever, with over 11 million views on the video.

#3 Jian Tam

Jian Tam is the next marketing whizz on our list who possesses over two decades of business development experience and has spent the past five years specialising in the domains of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFT. Regarded as a highly esteemed businessman, Jian Tam has successfully owned and operated various ventures spanning multiple industries since 2000, with a particular emphasis on e-commerce.

Tam's extensive tenure in the field has equipped him with numerous insights into establishing and maintaining businesses that can endure and weather challenging conditions. Currently, he has set his sights on a thrilling new adventure - building Samurai Saga, an innovative blockchain gaming project that is sure to make waves in the industry.

Jian Tam's marketing expertise and insight are sure to continue shaping the future of business development for years to come.

#4 Alfredo Barulli

Alfredo Barulli is an Italian Dubai-based luxury lifestyle influencer, marketer, and successfull entrepreneur. He is one of the pioneers in creating the first VIP Public Relations firm 10X Experts, which helps high-net-worth individuals realise their fullest potential through exclusive publicity. Barulli is the most sought-after VIP Publicist in the UAE, having helped countless Fortune 500 CEOs stand out in the online world with his team.

As a famous social media influencer, Alfredo also promotes luxury hotels, exclusive resorts, and fine-dining restaurants and is a proud media partner for Forbes, Haute Living, Travel+Leisure, CN Traveler, and many more. He has also collaborated with several luxury brands like St Regis Hotels & Resorts, Rixos Hotels, Marriott International, etc.

Alfredo Barulli is a one-of-a-kind influencer, entrepreneur, and marketing genius who pursued his passion for luxury travel and transformed it into an authentic lifestyle, inspiring millions to follow his path.

#5 Tim Laanstra

Tim Laanstra is a well-known digital marketing, branding, and PR expert from the Netherlands. He has established a strong reputation for his marketing skills and expertise and has helped numerous businesses and organisations enhance their online presence.

In addition to his digital marketing expertise, Tim is also a skilled public relations practitioner with experience in crisis management, media relations, and reputation management. He understands the importance of building and maintaining strong relationships with stakeholders and has a proven track record of delivering effective PR strategies that protect and enhance his clients’ reputations.

Tim’s entrepreneurial journey began in his early 20s when he founded his first marketing agency. Since then, he has launched several other businesses catering to different niches.

Tim Laanstra’s marketing know-how and expertise make him a valuable asset to any business looking to improve its online presence, build its brand, and enhance its reputation.

#6 Alex Lehman

Alex Lehman is widely regarded as one of the top marketing geniuses in the industry, courtesy of his remarkable success as the CEO and Founder of Drip Digital Media. His expertise as a social media analyst for Facebook equipped him with a unique skill set that allows him to create and execute unparalleled growth strategies for his clients in various industries.

Alex is an experienced marketer with a proven track record of delivering exceptional results in branding and advertising. He offers tailored solutions that address the specific needs of each client, and his team is adept at creating growth strategies for all social media platforms.

Alex is currently spearheading the development of innovative software that enables his clients to leverage the full potential of social media. His visionary approach to marketing has earned him a well-deserved reputation as a respected industry leader, and he remains committed to driving businesses to unprecedented heights.

#7 Guy Sheetrit

Guy Sheetrit is the Founder and CEO of Over The Top SEO (OTT). His marketing acumen in the crypto, SEO, and digital marketing spaces has helped generate over $1 billion for his clients in the last five years, making him a rising authority in these industries.

As an early investor in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, Guy is one of the leading voices in the crypto, Metaverse, blockchain, and NFT spaces. He has launched 37 projects, and 14 of those sold out in 2022 alone.

Guy also dominates the organic SEO space worldwide, tailoring SEO, digital marketing, automation, AI, and cybersecurity solutions for Fortune 500 companies. He represents leading brands such as TedX, SkyScanner.com, FindUSNow.com, CryptoExchange.com, and Hot.com and has been ranked as one of the world’s top five SEO authorities by Forbes and Inc.

#8 Jamie Kingsley

Jamie Kingsley’s passion for results-driven business acceleration has been clear from day one. After finishing his undergraduate degree in Marketing and PR in London, Jamie had a brief stint working in marketing for a corporate giant, Shell, before realising he wasn’t meant for the traditional nine to five life.

Jamie went on to co-found a luxury hospitality marketing and PR firm in 2018 called TSYPR. In 2021, he pivoted from B2C hospitality and joined Kim Than at Scalerex to help drive operations in the B2B lead generation world and empower startups to scale.

Simultaneously, Jamie co-founded and scaled up another successful venture with Than called The PR Genius, where he’s worked with brands such as YCBM, LottieFiles, Yellowheart, RTFK Studios, and Catheon Gaming. As COO, Jamie is an integral part of all strategy and operations and has even been referred to as a marketing wizard for delivering dozens of successful global marketing and PR campaign.

#9 Harry Henien

Harry Henien is a seasoned marketer with an extensive background in building meaningful assets across diverse industries. With over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, Henien has been a trendsetter in EMEA markets.

Henien has worked on an executive level within private wealth firms, including a hybrid PE-focused Single-Family Office. This allowed him to expand his focus on private equity to further build and acquire technology assets that complement new and existing businesses.

Henien is a firm believer that the future lies in building proprietary technologies that are valuable to organisations seeking growth and expansion into new markets. He has a particular interest in building and deploying web-based technologies for the Creator economy, including Media & Entertainment assets.

As an expert in his field, Henien has been featured and interviewed on the Startup Acquisition Stories podcast. He is also a Certified Exit Planning Advisor.

#10 Antony May

Antony May is a seasoned digital marketing expert with over four years of industry experience. He started his journey in 2017 with a US-based agency, where he served clients across various industries. However, led by his passion for innovative marketing and branding strategies, he later launched his own digital marketing agency, REFRSH, based in Paris.

Antony's vision is to help small and middle-sized companies scale and succeed through digital marketing, SEO, branding, and other digital solutions. Antony and his team have helped multiple companies build effective SEO strategies that multiplied their traffic by over 15 times and exploded their conversion rate.

Antony plans to launch three new niche agencies this year. He is also set to launch a digital marketing school focusing on teaching digital hacks for success. Antony's expertise and vision make him a trusted marketing partner for any company looking to grow and succeed in today's digital landscape.

