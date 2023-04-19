Barrhead Travel said it was “the first Easter since 2019, pre-pandemic, that industry levels have returned to normal”.

The travel agent, which has stores in 85 locations around the UK, said holidaymakers “flocked to travel agents to take advantage of last-minute getaway deals during the month of April”.

Barrhead Travel listed its top 10 for bookings for customers for this April as Orlando, Tenerife, Alicante, Dubai, Antalya, Lanzarote, cruising from Southampton, Mallorca, Paris, and Gran Canaria.

It said: “Families maximised the long school break with more than 75 per cent of trips lasting seven nights or longer.”

Barrhead Travel reported that all-inclusive was again the top board basis “as holidaymakers sought value for money”.

Jacqueline Dobson, president at Barrhead Travel, said: “Pre-pandemic we started to see an increase in demand for overseas Easter holidays but with 2023 being the first year of the world fully reopen, we’ve really seen a boom in bookings for this period. People are eager to get away to spend quality time with their families and to enjoy the first glimpse of early sunshine.

“We noticed a strong lates market this Easter season as families made spontaneous decisions to get away for the school holidays. The value for money on offer for all-inclusive resorts and cruise holidays made it really affordable for people to choose to book a last-minute getaway.”

Ms Dobson was upbeat about the outlook.

She said: “Summer 2023 is shaping up to be very busy – it is still our number-one selling season. Demand will only continue to rise over the next month.”

Barrhead Travel had in March flagged a record-breaking start to the year for holiday bookings, and highlighted expectations of creating further jobs, as it opened its new flagship store on Gordon Street in Glasgow.