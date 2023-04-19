Sarah Peterson has been hired by xburo to head its Edinburgh office and lead its energy and sustainability services across its UK operations.

Ms Peterson joins the company following an eight-year spell as a director with Harley Haddow, the multidisciplinary engineering practice, where she worked on high-profile projects such as the Johnnie Walker whisky tourism attraction in Edinburgh and the expansion of the Bafta (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) offices in London.

READ MORE: Famous Scottish crisps brand disappears as product gets a new name

Xburo has delivered projects worth more than £350 million in the last two years and is said to have started 2023 strongly, with appointments such as the £100m development of the Ocean Terminal shopping destination in Leith.

Ms Peterson, a prominent advocate for women in engineering who has worked in the sector for 20 years, said: “I am delighted to be joining xburo. The company ethos is closely aligned with my own in approach to design, and commitment to provide high-quality engineering solutions. As we move towards net zero, our industry faces a period of dynamic and innovative change with building performance a key driver which I am excited to drive alongside xburo.”

READ MORE: Edinburgh engineer buoyant after winning work for Johnnie Walker and Bafta

Xburo was established in 2018 by directors Thomas Brady and Michael Gribben. Mr Gribben said: “This is a major appointment for xburo. Our drive for success is underpinned by delivering expertise and there is nobody more qualified than Sarah Peterson to lead the route to net zero and sustainability for our clients.

“This is at the forefront of our agenda for clients and with Sarah on board, our team, our clients and our projects will be expertly-led to address the evolving needs of businesses, buildings and the environment.”

Xburo is currently delivering a range of private and public sector projects for several clients such as North Lanarkshire Council, NHS Highland, NHS Lothian, NHS Golden Jubilee, and East Renfrewshire Council.