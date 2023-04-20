A SCOTTISH creative agency has appointed its first US managing director as it looks to drive its expansion across the Atlantic.
Thirst has hired Bailey James to strengthen its roster in North America where clients include Remy Cointreau, Brooklyn Brewery, and Boston Beer Company.
Ms James, who is based in New York, has joined from Turner Duckworth, where she worked for blue chip brands such as General Motors, Vitamin Water, BlackRock, and Samsung. She has been tasked with leading Thirst’s work in North America under director Adam Spriggs.
Glasgow-based Thirst was established by Chris Black and Matt Burns in 2015.
Ms James, who visited Mr Black and Mr Burns at the company’s headquarters this week, said: “Consumer behaviour – particularly amongst millennials and Gen Z – is again driving change in the US design landscape. Minimalist and stripped back design has dominated the past decade, and consequently everything started to look the same. We’re starting to emerge from that trend, and I’m excited to see how Thirst can capitalise on that.
“Thirst’s commitment to telling stories through design – which is central to [executive creative director] Matt Burns’ vision – is a real point of difference for the agency not just in the US but right across North America and makes this the perfect time to enter this next phase.
“Beverage is so rich in innovation, and our focus on unique strategic design that’s true to the brand, lends itself perfectly to working with brands of all sizes – and that creates limitless opportunity for us.
“I can absolutely see Thirst working with the biggest brands in the world, but the key to our success will be a diverse portfolio of clients that includes challenger brands who really drive that innovation forward through their stories.
“Chris (Black, co-founder) and Matt outlined their vision at our first meeting in New York and I knew instantly that I wanted to be a part of what they were building. The opportunity to lead such an ambitious project is a dream come true.”
