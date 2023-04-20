New technology developed to help tackle the rising medical problem of antimicrobial resistance has been sold to a global medical products company in a multi-million pound deal.
The agreement means that Scottish Enterprise is set to reap a return on its investment in 30 Technology, a privately-owned biopharmaceutical company founded by Professor Chris Wood of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh. Described as the "most significant advance in combating anti-microbial resistant infections in over 50 years", the firm's nitric oxide (NO) technology has already shown positive clinical results in hard-to-treat diabetic foot ulcers.
30 Technology has sold all of the wound care, research, development and commercial aspects of its platform as they relate to the topical treatment of wounds, burns, and tissue repair to London-listed Convatec Group. Convatec will pay an initial consideration of £45 million, with further payments of up to £131m linked to achieving specific regulatory approvals and commercial milestones.
READ MORE: Foreign money feeds Scotland's flourishing life sciences sector
The deal will allow 30 Technology, now based in London, to fund development of NO products for other medical conditions in areas such as respiratory medicine, animal health, oral surgery, rare diseases, and ophthalmology indications. The company noted that each are potentially billion-pound markets.
“This transaction validates 30 Technology’s transformational approach to unlock the potential of nitric oxide to treat a range of infections with a durable and safe treatment," group executive director Syd Hanna said.
"Antimicrobial resistance is one of the key challenges of our time and we believe our technology has huge potential for application across a multitude of increasingly hard to treat indications."
NO is critical to immunity, tissue healing and blood oxygenation. 30 Technology is the first to successfully develop and patent a novel method that can safely deliver high-dose nitric oxide, which would normally oxidise and becomes toxic at tissue surface.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here