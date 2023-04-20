A Scottish outdoor clothing maker has increased its workforce by almost a third after a “period of sustained success”.
Glenrothes-based Keela reported a 43% increase in sales growth. The total number of staff is now 65.
It said it comes after a series of investments in technology, sustainable product research and development, and new manufacturing equipment, which “contributed to numerous retail client wins” as well as increasing sales through Keela’s website.
Among recent award wins the firm was hailed for its personal protective equipment (PPE) products.
It said investment in product development has also seen the brand expand its existing collections, with the Primaloft range now offering the all-new Solo Jacket and Scree Smock, in addition to the merino range introducing the Merino Hoody, with further product launches in the pipeline.
Keela also plans to “explore the outdoor lifestyle market, bringing the technical advancement of its core collection packaged in new, stylish designs for everyday wear”.
The new venture was recently launched with the Crofter Parka.
Sam Fernando, Keela sales director, said: “At Keela we abide by our core brand beliefs of IQT – Innovating, Quality, and Technology, as well as priding ourselves on our approach to sustainability and community.
“Over the past couple of years, we have enjoyed a period of sustained success and growth, which was achieved by working closely alongside these brand values."
She continued: “It fills us with great pride to be able to create vital new jobs and opportunities for talented individuals to join Keela’s burgeoning team, as well as to see the team’s recent hard work being rewarded through a number of award wins, and I look forward to that continuing over the coming months and years as Keela grows further.”
Among Keela’s sustainable projects is the "Keela Hospital" at its Glenrothes factory shop, which sees items stitched, patched, sealed, and bonded for further use. The firm first created garments used by mountain rescue teams four decades. Emergency services including police and medical staff also use Keela clothing.
"The company has been pushing the boundaries of outdoor gear and textile design for 40 years," Keela said. "The first Keela kit was put through its paces by local mountain rescue teams, and today emergency services and rescue teams still rely on Keela garments."
