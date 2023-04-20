THE first homes at a major housing development on the outskirts of Edinburgh, on the former Edmonstone House and Estate, have been put up for sale at up to £444,995.
Housebuilder Avant Homes Scotland is undertaking a £86.4m, 312-home development comprising 227 private homes and 85 affordable houses at The Lanes development.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Sorry tale for Scotland as yet another major company faces takeover
Avant noted the new development, located just off The Wisp, forms part of the first phase of homes in Alba Developments’’ masterplan to create more than 700 new-build homes across the 68-acre former Edmonstone House and Estate. The Lanes comprises a mixture of two-bedroom apartments, and two, three, four and five bedroom homes.
Prices range from £244,995 for a two-bedroom property to £444,995 for a five-bedroom detached house, Avant Homes noted.
READ MORE: SNP Prestwick Airport backing pays off, with critics quieter
Avant Homes Scotland sales and marketing director Theresa Barbour said: “We’ve seen a great response since launching The Lane from buyers who are searching for outer city living but still wanting an abundance of local amenities nearby.
“The regeneration of the former Edmonstone House and Estate is an exciting development to be a part of and will provide much-needed, new-build housing on the outskirts of Edinburgh.”
The Avant Homes group currently operates across the Midlands, north of England and Scotland, from eight regional operating businesses.
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
The housebuilder, which employs more than 600 people, flagged its “ambition to grow further across its existing regions and beyond, creating communities and providing employment opportunities for many”.
Avant Homes group has a medium-term strategic objective to sell more than 6,000 new homes each year.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel