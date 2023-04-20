Housebuilder Avant Homes Scotland is undertaking a £86.4m, 312-home development comprising 227 private homes and 85 affordable houses at The Lanes development.

Avant noted the new development, located just off The Wisp, forms part of the first phase of homes in Alba Developments’’ masterplan to create more than 700 new-build homes across the 68-acre former Edmonstone House and Estate. The Lanes comprises a mixture of two-bedroom apartments, and two, three, four and five bedroom homes.

Prices range from £244,995 for a two-bedroom property to £444,995 for a five-bedroom detached house, Avant Homes noted.

Avant Homes Scotland sales and marketing director Theresa Barbour said: “We’ve seen a great response since launching The Lane from buyers who are searching for outer city living but still wanting an abundance of local amenities nearby.

“The regeneration of the former Edmonstone House and Estate is an exciting development to be a part of and will provide much-needed, new-build housing on the outskirts of Edinburgh.”

The Avant Homes group currently operates across the Midlands, north of England and Scotland, from eight regional operating businesses.

The housebuilder, which employs more than 600 people, flagged its “ambition to grow further across its existing regions and beyond, creating communities and providing employment opportunities for many”.

Avant Homes group has a medium-term strategic objective to sell more than 6,000 new homes each year.