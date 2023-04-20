A HIGHLAND hospitality business has moved to “sidestep” what it describes as a “crippling housing shortage” in the region by purchasing a nearby motel to provide low-rent staff accommodation.
The owner of The Seaforth in Ullapool, J&R Group, says it was “facing the reality of not being able to fully open” its popular seafood restaurant, bar and fish and chip shop, citing “the acute lack of affordable homes in the area”.
When the Morefield Motel came on the market for £475 000, the owner took the decision to bid “as it would fill an accommodation gap currently unable to be met by local or national authorities”.
J&R Group said all rooms in the motel are already full, with up to 45 people being employed in high season, and revealed it is currently developing plans to extend further on the site, citing accommodation shortages for hospitality staff in the West Highlands.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Sorry tale for Scotland as yet another major company faces takeover
The purchase of the motel has made available 10 rooms at low rents for local and international staff, with an additional apartment housing managerial staff.
Workers are able to remain in the property all year round - instead of seasonally - a move which Seaforth’s owner says is “specifically designed to improve wellbeing and work-life balance”.
READ MORE: SNP Prestwick Airport backing pays off, with critics quieter
Seaforth’s owner said: “The Highland housing shortage, allied with less EU workers following Brexit, has placed severe staffing pressures on hospitality and tourism providers in the Highlands and Islands. Recent council housing builds in Ullapool, a scenic coastal stop on the hugely popular NC500 route, were snapped up fast.”
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
Delia Keating, recruitment manager at The Seaforth, said: “ “Because of our location it is very difficult to find private rental accommodation for staff. In fact, it is virtually impossible. We were in the situation where we could not fully open our business because it was limited by accommodation for staff.
“We have a mix of local and international staff, here, so it is really important for them to be able to have a home but there is such a lack of affordable accommodation. We have even had other local businesses asking if we can house their staff because they are struggling to retain good people.”
Jody Keating, general manager at The Seaforth, said: “We are very grateful to the owners that we have this accommodation. We are aware that this is not an option open to all businesses. Our staff are really important to us. They are like family. If people are coming to Scotland to work, they need a proper home.”
Michael Miller, head of housekeeping at The Seaforth, said: “As an expat, having a proper home base is vital. We are able to get involved in the community on days off because we live here.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here