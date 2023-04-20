The owner of The Seaforth in Ullapool, J&R Group, says it was “facing the reality of not being able to fully open” its popular seafood restaurant, bar and fish and chip shop, citing “the acute lack of affordable homes in the area”.

When the Morefield Motel came on the market for £475 000, the owner took the decision to bid “as it would fill an accommodation gap currently unable to be met by local or national authorities”.

J&R Group said all rooms in the motel are already full, with up to 45 people being employed in high season, and revealed it is currently developing plans to extend further on the site, citing accommodation shortages for hospitality staff in the West Highlands.

The purchase of the motel has made available 10 rooms at low rents for local and international staff, with an additional apartment housing managerial staff.

Workers are able to remain in the property all year round - instead of seasonally - a move which Seaforth’s owner says is “specifically designed to improve wellbeing and work-life balance”.

Seaforth’s owner said: “The Highland housing shortage, allied with less EU workers following Brexit, has placed severe staffing pressures on hospitality and tourism providers in the Highlands and Islands. Recent council housing builds in Ullapool, a scenic coastal stop on the hugely popular NC500 route, were snapped up fast.”

Delia Keating, recruitment manager at The Seaforth, said: “ “Because of our location it is very difficult to find private rental accommodation for staff. In fact, it is virtually impossible. We were in the situation where we could not fully open our business because it was limited by accommodation for staff.

“We have a mix of local and international staff, here, so it is really important for them to be able to have a home but there is such a lack of affordable accommodation. We have even had other local businesses asking if we can house their staff because they are struggling to retain good people.”

Jody Keating, general manager at The Seaforth, said: “We are very grateful to the owners that we have this accommodation. We are aware that this is not an option open to all businesses. Our staff are really important to us. They are like family. If people are coming to Scotland to work, they need a proper home.”

Michael Miller, head of housekeeping at The Seaforth, said: “As an expat, having a proper home base is vital. We are able to get involved in the community on days off because we live here.”