The hotel features in the 2023 'It List' published by popular New York-based magazine Travel + Leisure.

The 18th edition of the annual list ranks recognises the new and renovated hotels across the globe that have made the biggest impressions on Travel + Leisure editors and contributors.

The selected hotels span 37 countries across six continents and represent a variety of categories such as beach getaways, affordable luxury, wellness resorts, luxury city hotels, and more.

Among the 32 hotels in Europe to make the list is Gleneagles Townhouse in Edinburgh's St Andrew Square.

The 33-bedroom hotel, which opened in June last year, features an all-day restaurant, roof terrace and members’ club.

Travel + Leisure commented that "a youthful spirit presides" in the hotel, "with a warm and friendly staff, contemporary art in the public spaces, and a bright color palette at the Spence, the hotel’s all-day restaurant".

Commenting on the 2023 'It List', Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure, said: "With a global group of honorees ranging from a mountain retreat in Morocco to a reimagined Miami icon, our annual It List is packed with hotels that are worth planning your trip around.

"This list is meticulously curated and researched, and we're excited to share what earned these properties a spot on the coveted list."

Only two other hotels in the UK, London's The Twenty Two and The Fox at Oddington in Moreton-in-Marsh, made the list.

To view the list in full, click here