Geoff Jacobs and Blair Nimmo of Interpath Advisory have been announced as joint administrators of Walls Bakery Limited and Saltness Limited.

Trading as “Waas Bakery”, Walls Bakery Limited was incorporated in 2003 and operated as a bakery in Shetland, producing from its facilities a range of items including bread loaves, bread rolls, pastries, cakes and pancakes.

The business delivered its products to local cafes, shops, and a well-known supermarket. Saltness Ltd, incorporated in 2016, owns the property from which the bakery trades.

The bakery operation and property were purchased by the present owner in 2016. It experienced challenging trading conditions during the Covid-19 lockdowns which, together with ongoing cost pressures and lack of investment capital, resulted in cashflow pressures.

“As a result of being unable to sell the business to date, and given the financial position of the companies, the directors have taken steps to appoint joint administrators and the bakery will unfortunately cease to trade immediately,” the administrators said. “There are nine employees within the bakery operation, all of whom have unfortunately been made redundant.”

Mr Nimmo said: “Clearly this is disappointing news for this well-known local business, not least for the company’s dedicated employees.

“Our in-house specialist employee team will seek to support staff with the provision of information needed at this time and to claim their statutory entitlements from the Redundancy Payments Office. We are also committed to ensuring that the optimum outcome for creditors is achieved.”

Mr Jacobs said: “It is hugely disappointing that Walls Bakery, which has been an important part of the Walls community in Shetland, is no longer able to continue to trade.

"We would advise that any parties who have an interest in the bakery operation or the property contact the joint administrators in early course as there remains an opportunity to acquire this well-established local business.”

Highland restaurant buys motel

A Highland hospitality business has moved to “sidestep” what it describes as a “crippling housing shortage” in the region by purchasing a nearby motel to provide low-rent staff accommodation.

The owner of The Seaforth in Ullapool, J&R Group, says it was “facing the reality of not being able to fully open” its popular seafood restaurant, bar and fish and chip shop, citing “the acute lack of affordable homes in the area”.

First homes at major development for sale

The first homes at a major housing development on the outskirts of Edinburgh, on the former Edmonstone House and Estate, have been put up for sale at up to £444,995.

Housebuilder Avant Homes Scotland is undertaking a £86.4m, 312-home development comprising 227 private homes and 85 affordable houses at The Lanes development. Avant said the new development, located just off The Wisp, forms part of the first phase of homes in Alba Developments’’ masterplan to create more than 700 new-build homes across the 68-acre former Edmonstone House and Estate.