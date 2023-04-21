Core-Asset Consulting has announced it is working with Progress Together, a government-backed membership body, to help level the playing field in the financial services industry.

It comes after a study by a government-commissioned taskforce found the sector had one of the worse diversity rates for employees within leading roles.

The report found that 89 per cent of senior leaders are from socio-economic backgrounds. People from lower or intermediate socio-economic diversity rates – measured through parental occupation at the age of 14 – made up 535 of junior employees and only 11% of senior employees.

The findings of the study led to the creation of Progress Together, which has been endorsed by leading players in the financial services sector such as HSBC, NatWest, Lloyds Banking Group, Santander, and AXA, to address the imbalance.

Core-Asset said it is now working with the organisation to enable its client base to benefit from socio-economic diversity with an introductory webinar as it bids to tackle the issues facing the industry. The event, which will take place on April 25, will include an appearance by Jonathan Briggs, diversity and inclusion director at Aviva, who will discuss how data has helped the insurance giant improve its social mobility and increase its diversity.

Louise Powrie, managing director of Core-Asset Consulting, said: “Socio-economic diversity presents businesses with a huge opportunity to increase their profits and source a pool of talent with untapped potential.

“We are partnering with Progress Together to help our clients from around the UK to understand the importance of collating data and implementing best practise to encourage diversity and maximise their profitability while they do so.

“The financial services sector has been singled-out for its lack of diversity and inclusion within senior positions, and so we hope our partnership and webinar with Progress Together will inspire our clients to adopt these progressive methods and data moving forward and change the perception of the industry.”

Sophie Hulm, chief executive of Progress Together, said: “There is proven evidence that embracing a more balanced and inclusive workplace will enhance productivity and innovation. Socio-economic data can provide crucial information as to where a business is thriving; and needs improvement.

“By teaming up with Core-Asset, we’re not only hoping to spark the discussions on the lack of socio-economic diversity within our industry but we also want the partnership to become a vehicle for positive change.”