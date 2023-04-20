The Ferry Brewery, which opened in 1851, operates brewing facilities in South Queensferry and a tap room on site, as well as a shop in the town’s High Street.

The independent, multi award-winning brewery, which won Beer of the Year at the Scottish Beer Awards in 2020, sells its beers throughout Scotland and England.

The business cited rising energy and supply costs, reduced consumer spending and licensing delays as reasons for the closure.

The brewery confirmed news of the closure via social media, writing: “We are saddened to convey that our brewery will be closing for good. These unprecedented times have taken a significant toll on our business, including increased energy and supplies costs, economic downturn, reduced customer confidence and spending, and lengthy licensing delays, all of which have made it unfeasible for us to continue.

“After much careful consideration and consultation with our finance team, we have concluded that it is no longer financially viable for us to operate under the current conditions.

“We would like to express our gratitude to our Ferry Family and our customers for your loyalty and support over the years. It has been an honour to serve you and our community, and we are grateful for all the memories and friendships we have made during this time. We have crafted some exceptional award-winning beers over the years and have enjoyed every minute. We shall miss it deeply.

“Thank you for being a part of our journey; we hope you enjoyed it as much as we have. Hope to see you on the other side of the bar soon!!”

The owners invited customers to join them for “one last hurrah” at the tap bar in the brewery this weekend prior to its closure.