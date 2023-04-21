Hundreds of representatives from dozens of companies were there to enjoy the moment when the names of this year’s winners were read out.

From individual HR professionals across a wide range of industry sectors to companies specialising in recruitment, the awards recognised those who have made an impact over the last 12 months, helping to overcome personnel shortages and helping new staff to settle in successfully.

Read more: Honouring the best in the business - s1jobs awards 2023

Amongst those stepping up to receive an accolade during the evening was Vivien Bryan, resourcing partner with Buzzworks, one of Scotland’s fastest-growing independent restaurant and bar operators.

Vivienne, who since August of last year has recruited 275 people into the business, reducing vacancies by 18%, was named winner of the Shona McKenzie Shine Award for her highly distinctive approach to onboarding new staff, using her extensive communication skills and practical approach - which in one case included finding a dog walker for one prospective new recruit who was worried about his pet - to ensure that employees feel happy and supported in their roles.

Other winners included Home Instead, part of the SUR Group, which triumphed in the Best In-House Recruitment Team category and professional services specialists EY, who collected both Best Candidate Acquisition Journey and Best Early Careers Employer, sponsored by Search

And the evening was hugely rewarding not just for the winners and their employers, but also for the event’s sponsors, such as Search, all of whom have a deep commitment to staff recruitment, on-going development and welfare.

Catriona Dick, Group Head of Human Resources with hospitality technology solutions company, Zonal, which sponsored the Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative category, won by Social Security Scotland, in partnership with Modular People Solutions, said: “Zonal were absolutely delighted to attend the award ceremony again. It’s always a highlight but this year was special. Congratulations to all those winning an award and being shortlisted. It was amazing to hear about all the success stories across our industry in Scotland. The event is a real celebration of success and so worthwhile, roll on next year.”

Lauren Ashfield, Recruitment Marketing Manager, Barchester Healthcare, sponsors of the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Achievement, which was won by Kai Murray of executive business coaching firm, Kai Consultancy, said: “Our team had a brilliant night at the ceremony, as always the S1 Awards delivered. Having entered and attended the awards for several years now, we were proud to sponsor the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Achievement this year. The finalists across all of the categories were exceptional so it’s a fantastic achievement for the ones that went on to be winners, congratulations to everyone.

Kai Murray, winner of the Chairman's Award for Outstanding Achievement at the S1 jobs recruitment awards at the Doubletree Hilton Glasgow on Thursday night. Photo Gordon Terris Herald & Times. (Image: Newsquest)

Lee Ann Panglea, Head of the CIPD in Scotland and Northern Ireland said: "The s1jobs Recruitment awards serves as a testament to the outstanding achievements in recruitment and HR in Scotland. It was inspiring to see such a diverse range of organisations and talented individuals being recognised on the night. Congratulations to all of the winners, particularly to HR Team of the Year Scotrail, and to Turning Point Scotland, who were commended in the same category, who clearly demonstrated the positive impact that their well-planned and executed HR initiatives have on the whole organisation."

During the evening Gillian Pate of Anderson Knight was named Best Recruitment Consultant of the Year while Andrew Robinson of iMultiply was commended and Hazel Gillespie, Director, Gillespie People Solutions who sponsored the category, said: “The GPS team and our guests had a superb time at the Awards, what a great night. There was clearly some stiff competition in many of the categories and it was wonderful to see the breadth of experience from across the industry. There were so many deserving finalists - the judges can’t have had an easy time making those decisions and the winners must be absolutely thrilled. It’s been our pleasure to support the awards since the very start, we love to see talent from across the Scottish recruitment industry being recognised and our huge congratulations go to all this year’s award winners.”

Scott Miller, Senior Director - Head of Scotland, LHH Recruitment Solutions, sponsors of Best Charity Employer, congratulated both Kibble, who won in this category, and Quarriers, who received a commendation, saying: “It was another fantastic evening and a particular well done to Kibble on winning the Best Charity Employer, who clearly demonstrated a passion and commitment for putting its people at the heart of everything it does and truly demonstrating being a ‘great place to work’.

And Gordon Coyle, Managing Director of MDH Recruitment who sponsored the Best Employer Large category, which was won by Leidos UK, said: “It was a delightful experience for us at s1 recruitment awards. The event was well-organised, and we enjoyed every moment of it, especially seeing the finalists showcase their innovative approaches to recruitment.

“As a company, we supported the recruitment awards because we believe in promoting new talent and creativity in the recruitment industry. These awards provide a platform for showcasing best practices, sharing ideas, and recognising excellence in Scottish recruitment and by supporting them we contribute to the growth and evolution of our industry, which ultimately benefits our candidates and clients. MDH looks forward to continuing our support for these awards and other initiatives that promote excellence and innovation in recruitment.”

Also recognised on the night were A.C. Whyte & Co, who were named as having the Best Employer Learning & Development Initiative in a category sponsored by Career Ready, with City Building receiving a commendation and Quorum Cyber who were recognised for Best Creative Idea, sponsored by Simon Community Scotland.

And other winners were Babcock (Best Recruitment Campaign); Barchester Healthcare (Best Recruitment Website); Firefish Software (Best Employer Small); Pertemps (Best Recruitment Consultancy UK & International - with Search receiving commendations); Syme Drummond (Best Recruitment Consultancy Scottish Operations - with a commendation for Peace Recruitment Group); Quarriers (Best Recruitment Video) and MDH Recruitment (Best Recruitment Consultancy Newcomer)

Best Employer Learning & Development Initiative – sponsored by Career Ready

A.C. Whyte & Co - Winner

City Building - Commendation

Best Charity Employer – sponsored by LHH Recruitment Solutions

Kibble - Winner

Quarriers - Commendation

Best Recruitment Campaign

Babcock - Winner

Best Recruitment Video

Quarriers – Winner

Best Creative Idea – sponsored by Simon Community Scotland

Quorum Cyber – Winner

Best In-house Recruitment Team

Home Instead – SUR Group - Winner

HR Team of the Year – sponsored by CIPD

ScotRail - Winner

Turning Point Scotland - Commendation

Best Recruitment Website

Barchester Healthcare - Winner

Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative - sponsored by Zonal

Social Security Scotland in partnership with Modular People Solutions - Winner

Best Early Careers Employer – sponsored by Search

EY – Winner

Shona McKenzie Shine Award

Buzzworks Holdings - Vivien Bryan - Winner

Best Candidate Acquisition Journey

EY - Winner

Best Employer Small (less than 200 employees)

Firefish Software - Winner

Best Employer Large (more than 200 employees) – sponsored by MDH Recruitment

Leidos UK - Winner

Best Recruitment Consultancy (UK & International)

Pertemps – Winner

Search - Commendation

Best Recruitment Consultancy (Scottish Operations)

Peace Recruitment Group – Commendation

Syme Drummond – Winner

Best Recruitment Consultancy Newcomer

MDH Recruitment - Winner

Best Recruitment Consultant of the Year – sponsored by Gillespie People Solutions

Andrew Robinson – iMultiply – Commendation

Gillian Pate - Anderson Knight – Winner

Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Achievement – sponsored by Barchester Healthcare