Gravitricity is to partner with US infrastructure conglomerate IEA Infrastructure Construction as the US government provides millions of dollars in funding for energy projects at former mines.

The Edinburgh firm has signed an agreement with the Illinois-based construction heavyweight to seek funds jointly for renewable energy schemes, including those at disused mines.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration made $450 million available for clean energy projects at the site of current or former coal mines as part of his efforts to combat climate change.

Gravitricity is developing below-ground gravity energy storage systems in the UK and mainland Europe. It uses heavy weights suspended in a deep shaft by cables attached to winches.

The company is advancing proposals for a mine project in the Czech Republic, where it plans to store energy by lowering and raising a single massive weight suspended in the former Darkov mine.

The firm demonstrated a scale version of its technology in the Scottish capital – built in partnership with Dutch winch specialists Huisman – and now plans to build full-scale schemes in the UK and worldwide. Future systems could have a capacity of 25MWh or more.

in North America, up to five clean energy projects will be funded at current and former US mines, through the $1 trillion 2021 infrastructure law, with demonstration projects expected to “… provide knowledge and experience that catalyse the next generation of clean energy on mine land projects,” the Energy Department said.

The White House also said it will allow developers of clean energy projects to take advantage of billions of dollars in new bonuses being offered in addition to investment and production tax credits available through separate legislation.

The bonuses will “incentivise more clean energy investment in energy communities, particularly coal communities,” that have been hurt by a decade-plus decline in US coal production, the White House said.

“The timing could not be better,” said Gravitricity commercial director Robin Lane. “Governments worldwide recognise the need for energy storage and also the requirement to find new futures for mining communities seeking alternatives."

He also said: “This mine-specific US initiative, on top of the already generous IRA [Inflation Reduction Act] provisions, make the States a particularly attractive destination for first-of-a-kind projects.

“IEA Infrastructure Construction has proven expertise in heavy civil, energy and infrastructure schemes and are the ideal partner for us to seek opportunities in this fast-evolving market.”

Applications are due by the end of August, with grant decisions expected by early next year.

Earlier this year Gravitricity unveiled plans to transform the former Darkov deep mine in the Czech Republic into a massive gravity energy store.

In February, Gravitricity signed a memorandum with Diamo, the Czech state enterprise charged with mitigating the consequences of coal mining in the republic, where the two parties committed to work in tandem to seek EU funds to turn the decommissioned mine into a 4MW/2MWh energy store, which is the equivalent to the power needs of 16,000 homes.

That link-up will see the partners work together to secure backing in a move it is claimed could be a “pathfinder” for projects Europe-wide.

Worldwide, Gravitricity estimates there are around 14,000 mines which could be suitable for gravity energy storage.

The firm has also revealed plans to construct purpose-built underground hydrogen storage shafts.

It earlier hailed signing a memorandum of understanding with infrastructure major VSL Systems UK to complete the design of below-ground lined rock shafts.

The partners plan to build a scale demonstrator in the next two years and believe hundreds could be made.

Gravitricity believes this storage technology, known as FlexiStore, is a “goldilocks” solution to the future challenge of green hydrogen storage, offering a system that is "larger and more secure" than above-ground hydrogen storage, but also more flexible than subterranean salt caverns, which it said are "the two most commonly-proposed alternatives".