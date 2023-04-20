Twenty-two of the company's 25 employees have been made redundant following the appointment of Blair Nimmo and Geoff Jacobs from Interpath Advisory as joint administrators.

A UK CAA Approved Flight Training Organisation, Tayside provided courses from private pilot licences to full commercial airline licences over a span of 53 years. The company also delivered the RAF Air Cadet Pilot Scheme for more than 30 years.

The joint administrators were advised that at the time of purchase by the existing owner in December 2021, Tayside had a significant liability for prepaid flying courses. Delivering these courses adversely affected the company’s ability to generate income from new sales as manhours and air slots were being utilised to honour legacy commitments.

At the same time, further challenges arose through delays in onboarding senior personnel which adversly impacted business performance. Despite a significant investment from the shareholder of £1.5 million in addition to the purchase price, these issues led to working capital requirements that were unable to be funded.

In a statement from the directors and shareholder, they said: “Our thoughts are with our dedicated team, as well as the students and RAF cadets profoundly affected by the closure.

"We are devastated that, after many months of tireless work, we have been unable to save this incredible business that has made Dundee an aviation hub for over 50 years. We will provide all assistance to the administrators in order to ensure our employees and cadets are treated as fairly as possible.”

Mr Nimmo of Interpath Advisory said: “Clearly this is a disappointing outcome for everyone involved in this well-known and long-established business.

"Our priority is to assist those members of staff who have been made redundant, providing them with the information and support they need to claim their statutory entitlements from the Redundancy Payments Office at this very difficult time.”

Mr Jacobs added: “We will be taking all steps to rapidly assess whether there are any parties who would have an interest in the business and assets, and would advise those with an interest to make contact quickly.

"We appreciate that there will be many customers who are in receipt of pre-paid flying hours. We will collate details of these parties from company records and include them within the list of creditors, whom we shall contact in due course to advise of the claim process.”