Plans are being brought forward to develop a former city hospital site into 380 new homes.
The City of Edinburgh Council has purchased land from NHS Lothian, earlier priced at £16 million including £560,000 demolition costs.
The council has issued a Prior Information Notice for a development partner at the former Liberton Hospital site in the Scottish capital.
🔔 Get more for free: You can now get our daily Business Briefing, Business Insight and weekly Ian McConnell on Business newsletters sent direct to your email inbox
📝Sign up in seconds here 👈
It said: “The council will shortly be preparing its procurement strategy to identify the most appropriate route to market for the delivery of this unique opportunity as well as affordable and private homes for sale, sustainable and active travel and achieving net zero ambitions.
“The ambition for the development is to deliver a mixed-use development with around 380 homes, around half of which will be affordable homes aimed at providing a home with specialist support for older people or those with accessibility needs.
“This Prior Information Notice is an exciting opportunity for potential bidders to participate in finalising the council’s procurement strategy and gain insight into the proposed development strategy."
READ MORE: Plan to demolish school with Trainspotting links
It added: "Potential bidders who are interested in this opportunity are invited to download the market research questionnaire and complete no later than May 3, 2023.”
Invest in Edinburgh said the plan “includes the historic original hospital building and gatehouse, which it is anticipated will be refurbished as part of the development”.
It added: “High level feasibility work on the site has been undertaken by the architectural practice Anderson Bell and Christie.
READ MORE: Pub to be demolished for new homes
"The council's planning service has advised that buildings of up to six storeys may be acceptable.
“The development is envisaged as delivering a new mixed tenure, mixed income, low car, low carbon neighbourhood with a focus on homes for elderly people and specialist accommodation.”
The site is approximately 6.5 hectares with a net developable area of 4.7 hectares.
Prospective development partners are invited to note their interest and provide feedback to help the council prepare the most appropriate procurement strategy for the redevelopment of the site.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here