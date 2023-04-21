The City of Edinburgh Council has purchased land from NHS Lothian, earlier priced at £16 million including £560,000 demolition costs.

The council has issued a Prior Information Notice for a development partner at the former Liberton Hospital site in the Scottish capital.

It said: “The council will shortly be preparing its procurement strategy to identify the most appropriate route to market for the delivery of this unique opportunity as well as affordable and private homes for sale, sustainable and active travel and achieving net zero ambitions.

“The ambition for the development is to deliver a mixed-use development with around 380 homes, around half of which will be affordable homes aimed at providing a home with specialist support for older people or those with accessibility needs.

“This Prior Information Notice is an exciting opportunity for potential bidders to participate in finalising the council’s procurement strategy and gain insight into the proposed development strategy."

It added: "Potential bidders who are interested in this opportunity are invited to download the market research questionnaire and complete no later than May 3, 2023.”

Invest in Edinburgh said the plan “includes the historic original hospital building and gatehouse, which it is anticipated will be refurbished as part of the development”.

It added: “High level feasibility work on the site has been undertaken by the architectural practice Anderson Bell and Christie.

"The council's planning service has advised that buildings of up to six storeys may be acceptable.

“The development is envisaged as delivering a new mixed tenure, mixed income, low car, low carbon neighbourhood with a focus on homes for elderly people and specialist accommodation.”

The site is approximately 6.5 hectares with a net developable area of 4.7 hectares.

Prospective development partners are invited to note their interest and provide feedback to help the council prepare the most appropriate procurement strategy for the redevelopment of the site.