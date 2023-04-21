The expansion will include two additional routes to Sal in Cape Verde, and the Greek island of Kefalonia, while this year’s winter services to Sharm El Sheikh will also continue in summer 2024.

Glasgow Airport said: “The decision will deliver even more choice and greater flexibility for passengers across 23 destinations in 11 countries. An additional 180,000 seats will be added on TUI’s most popular routes including Antalya and Dalaman, Mallorca, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Ibiza, Zakynthos and Rhodes next summer.”

Matt Hazelwood, chief commercial officer at Glasgow Airport owner AGS Airports, said: “TUI’s announcement is a hugely significant one for Glasgow as the airport continues to rebuild the connectivity our passengers deserve.

“We have seen a sharp increase in demand for both city and beach leisure breaks and anticipate welcoming an additional one million passengers through Glasgow this summer alone.”

Glasgow Airport noted it is TUI’s largest base in Scotland and said the introduction of two additional aircraft in 2024 will deliver the holiday provider’s “biggest-ever summer programme at the airport”.

Andrew Flintham, TUI managing director, said: “Our customers want more flexibility and to be able to choose a departure airport that is close to home – and that is exactly what the new TUI 2024 summer programme has been designed to do.

“We want every one of our customers to be able to create a holiday as unique as they are – departure airport, destination and duration are all key components which come together to make the perfect TUI holiday. The 2024 programme will see extra flights departing from across the UK. Glasgow Airport will see a significant increase in flight seats offering more holidays to those living in the region.”