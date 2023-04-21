Vault City Brewing said it pays homage to the creation in a new imperial stout that contains 6.8 units of alcohol.

The Edinburgh brewery worked with Neon Raptor Brewing Co to "pack the imperial stout to the brim with chocolate malt and cacao nibs, and using battered Mars bars during the production process to guarantee an authentic deep-fried flavour”.

​​🔔 Get more for free: You can now get our daily Business Briefing, Business Insight and weekly Ian McConnell on Business newsletters sent direct to your email inbox

📝Sign up in seconds here 👈

It is more than 25 years since the deep-fried sweet was first seen, in a chip shop in Aberdeenshire.

Steven Smith-Hay, Vault City co-founder, claimed the sweet bar dish is “as synonymous with Scottish culture as haggis or Irn-Bru”.

The brewery pays homage with its own flavours (Image: Vault City Brewery)

He said: “We’re always pushing the boundaries of beer to open drinkers’ eyes to new flavours, and using real deep fried mars bars in the process means DDF M*RS BAR is no exception.

“It certainly isn’t aimed at the health market, but not everything has to be good for you, and much like the snack that inspired it, it’s too tasty not to try for yourself.”

Every two weeks the Portobello-based brewery introduces new flavours, with DDF M*RS BAR, at 15.5 per cent ABV, part of May’s Sour Sunday release. Other flavours this month include Raspberry Rocky Road, Tonka White Forest Gateau, and Strawberry Sundae.

Earlier this year the company launched its first-ever core range across 200 independent bars, pubs and taprooms across the UK. It is now available in more than 600 Tesco stores nationwide, and recently became the supermarket giant’s best-selling craft beer.

Plan for new homes at former hospital site

Plans are being brought forward to develop a former city hospital site into 380 new homes.

The City of Edinburgh Council has purchased land from NHS Lothian, earlier priced at £16 million including £560,000 demolition costs. The council has issued a Prior Information Notice for a development partner at the former Liberton Hospital site in the Scottish capital.

Shares surge in North Sea player as it mulls selling prized asset

Shares in Deltic Energy surged as it raised the prospect of monetising its stake in the prized Pensacola discovery in the North Sea. Pensacola was “one of the largest natural gas discoveries in the Southern North Sea” after a successfully drilling campaign with farm-in partner Shell.

The oil and gas giant bought into the licence in 2019 and has since seen the decision to acquire a 70% stake as operator in the prospect identified by Deltic vindicated, with drilling between November and February revealing Pensacola to be a “very significant discovery of gas”.