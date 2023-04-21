A Scottish brewery has produced a beer it claims tastes like a deep-fried Mars bar.
Vault City Brewing said it pays homage to the creation in a new imperial stout that contains 6.8 units of alcohol.
The Edinburgh brewery worked with Neon Raptor Brewing Co to "pack the imperial stout to the brim with chocolate malt and cacao nibs, and using battered Mars bars during the production process to guarantee an authentic deep-fried flavour”.
It is more than 25 years since the deep-fried sweet was first seen, in a chip shop in Aberdeenshire.
Steven Smith-Hay, Vault City co-founder, claimed the sweet bar dish is “as synonymous with Scottish culture as haggis or Irn-Bru”.
He said: “We’re always pushing the boundaries of beer to open drinkers’ eyes to new flavours, and using real deep fried mars bars in the process means DDF M*RS BAR is no exception.
“It certainly isn’t aimed at the health market, but not everything has to be good for you, and much like the snack that inspired it, it’s too tasty not to try for yourself.”
Every two weeks the Portobello-based brewery introduces new flavours, with DDF M*RS BAR, at 15.5 per cent ABV, part of May’s Sour Sunday release. Other flavours this month include Raspberry Rocky Road, Tonka White Forest Gateau, and Strawberry Sundae.
Earlier this year the company launched its first-ever core range across 200 independent bars, pubs and taprooms across the UK. It is now available in more than 600 Tesco stores nationwide, and recently became the supermarket giant’s best-selling craft beer.
