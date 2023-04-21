Protracted Covid restrictions have been followed by a persistent labour and skills shortage, global supply-chain upheaval and, over the last year, a cost-of-doing-business crisis that has seen overheads spiral.

Against that backdrop, it has not been surprising to see many hospitality businesses close their doors for the final time, particularly as consumers are struggling with an inflation rate in excess of 10 per cent.

Fortunately, there are exceptions to the rule. Following a gradual decline over recent years, the prospects for the Cross Keys Inn in Ettrickbridge had looked decidedly bleak when it closed its doors last year. Locals feared the property would be turned into flats and a vital community asset would be lost for good.

However, Rory and Vicki Steel had other plans. The local business owners knew the Cross Keys had for generations been a focal point for community life in Ettrickbridge and are convinced that it can be again, so much so they have invested more than £400,000 to bring the pub back to life.

The investment is an encouraging vote of confidence in an industry that has come under so much strain in recent years, especially in rural parts of the country where it has become extremely difficult to hire staff.

It should also bolster efforts to promote the wider tourism industry in the Scottish Borders, which all too often is overlooked by visitors – despite the huge number of attractions that both it and Dumfries and Galloway to the west offer.

Mr Steel said: “Tourism in Scotland is stacking up pretty well but often people are going straight through the Borders and up to the central belt and Highlands, so what can we do to get them to stop in the Borders? It is about upgrading the quality of our accommodation provision and services for the tourists that do here because they are coming here to explore the great outdoors, which the Borders has in abundance.”

Hopefully the revival of the Cross Keys can help convince more people to take in the Borders, and the wider south of Scotland area, when they are next planning to visit the country.