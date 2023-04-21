£20 million plans have been unveiled to transform the site of the former High School of Glasgow into a high-end hotel complex.
Glasgow-based hospitality and leisure operator The Scotsman Group has submitted detailed proposals for the conversion of the site into a development.
It comprises of a 142-bedroom hotel, 21 serviced apartments, a spa/leisure facility, a wedding venue, restaurants and bars.
The plans also include for the introduction of glazed links between key buildings on the site, which at present comprises of seven existing buildings.
The Elmbank Street site is considered one of the last remaining undeveloped Grade A-Listed buildings of its scale within Glasgow city centre.
Built in 1846, the buildings were renovated into offices for use by Strathclyde Regional Council in 1976 before being returned to Glasgow City Council some two decades later. The buildings were then in use by the council and Strathclyde Police until 2013.
The site was put on the market as a development opportunity known as “The Old High School Complex” in 2019, with The Scotsman Group then entering into an agreement with City Property (Glasgow) Investment LLP to develop the site after submitting the winning bid.
The Scotsman Group said it “seeks to create a luxury city centre destination in the form of a 5-star hotel facility and associated uses on the site”.
The plans include “converting existing listed buildings, restoring key features, working with the historic fabric, re-creating appropriate interiors where these have been lost many decades ago; removing inappropriate interventions and additions and stablising the structures as is required to ensure the survival of the buildings”.
“Overall the design approach will create a stunning destination which will create a blend of facilities for spa days. luxurious overnight stays, eating, drinking, celebrations, functions and events complimenting the wider offer in the city of retail, theatres, restaurants, concert venues, sports venues and business”, The Scotsman Group added.
The proposed hotel would also create a total of 176 permanent jobs/ employment opportunities.
