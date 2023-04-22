The owner of Edinburgh Cashmere is set to boost production after signing a partnership with with an unnamed manufacturer in Mongolia.
Described as one of the East Asian country's largest luxury textiles producers, the factory is expected to produce up to one million cashmere and lambswool products for Edinburgh Cashemere on an annual basis. Didar Singh Chalana, who set up the Scottish business nine years ago, said the value of these goods will be between £5 million and £10m per year.
The factory is described as using the latest state-of-the-art machinery and techniques, with raw materials sourced sustainably and ethically. Mr Chalana, also known as DC Singh, said the venture will allow Edinburgh Cashmere to keep up with ever-increasing demand.
READ MORE: Edinburgh Cashmere moves into Dubai
Born in Punjab, India, Mr Chalana has a background in wholesaling. He was working in Edinburgh’s Royal Mile in 2008 when he first got the idea for setting up his own cashmere company.
He incorporated the business in 2014 and started working to develop a range of designs, including a collection of cashmere clan scarves. He has supplied products wholesale into the UK, France, Italy, the US and Japan, and started selling own-branded products online in 2021.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here