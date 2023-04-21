The CBI board said it would put forward proposals for a “refocused” industry body at the meeting in two months’ time.

It came as major companies and trade bodies from across the UK said they were terminating, suspending or reviewing their membership of the group.

Earlier this month, the UK Government said it would pause all engagement with the CBI after initial reports of misconduct at the group.

The crisis facing the trade group deepened after The Guardian reported on Friday that the woman claimed she was raped by two male colleagues.

It is the second claim from a woman that she was a victim of rape at the organisation.

In a statement, the CBI board said: “We want to properly understand from our colleagues, members, experts and stakeholders how they envisage our future role and purpose.

As a result, we have taken the difficult but necessary decision to suspend all policy and membership activity until an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in June.

“At the EGM we will put forward proposals for a refocused CBI to our membership for them to decide on the future role and purpose of the organisation.

“This work and the cultural reform will be the entire and urgent focus of the organisation over the coming weeks.”