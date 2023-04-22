Cullross Ltd has submitted a detailed planning application for its development at Glennie Road, Newcraighall, Musselburgh.

The East Lothian site is a few miles from Edinburgh city centre and forms part of the local development plan that has existing approval in principle.

​​🔔 Get more for free: You can now get our daily Business Briefing, Business Insight and weekly Ian McConnell on Business newsletters sent direct to your email inbox

📝Sign up in seconds here 👈

Proposals are part of a £60m investment by Cullross with 236 properties, with a mix of flats and townhouses, with 75 per cent will be affordable properties, which will be managed by Hillcrest.

The detailed planning application has been submitted to City of Edinburgh Council following the completion of the pre-application notice consultation period.

A new site access has been proposed off Newcraighall Road to link in with the signalised junction being formed for the adjacent New Brunstane development.

The site sits to the east of Edinburgh (Image: Cullross)

Mark Beaton, director of Cullross Ltd, said: “We are thrilled to submit our detailed planning application for this much-anticipated development in Newcraighall.

“There has been significant community interest in the proposals at our community events and having reviewed all the feedback that was received we have incorporated suggestions and ideas where possible."

READ MORE: Cullross submits plans for hundreds of homes

He said: “We are excited to be able to provide 75% of the new homes as affordable, with the remaining properties being private. We believe both this mix of tenure and property types will provide a great enhancement to the existing Newcraighall community and provide an opportunity for many looking to move into the area or into larger or smaller properties.”

Rod Duncan, director of jmarchitects, said: “Working closely with Cullross on this project, jmarchitects have designed a masterplan that addresses several key design drivers.

“This is achieved through a placemaking framework where every space has a clear purpose and defined sense of ownership, creating a new neighbourhood woven into the local heritage and physical aspects of this site.

“Clear frontages create a secure and welcoming environment and the creation of a new linear Park enhances biodiversity and creates fantastic amenity for the new and existing residents.”

Fiona Morrison, Hillcrest’s deputy chief executive said: “Hillcrest is dedicated to delivering good quality affordable homes and we are delighted to be developing 177 new homes with Cullross in such a fantastic location.

“Delivered with funding support from Scottish Government and City of Edinburgh Council, these mixed tenure, energy efficient homes will provide a great boost to Edinburgh’s affordable housing provision while giving tenants a home they can really be proud of."