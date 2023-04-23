A Scottish restaurant owner has moved to tackle staff accommodation shortages by buying a motel.
The J&R Group, owner of The Seaforth in Ullapool owner made the move “as it would fill an accommodation gap currently unable to be met by local or national authorities”.
The purchase of the motel has made available 10 rooms at low rents for local and international staff, with an additional apartment housing managerial staff.
The firm is currently developing plans to extend further on the site, citing accommodation shortages for hospitality staff in the West Highlands.
Workers are able to remain in the property all year round - instead of seasonally - a move which Seaforth’s owner said is “specifically designed to improve wellbeing and work-life balance”.
Tayside Aviation Limited, widely known as Scotland’s premier flight school, has ceased trading after providing more than five decades of flight training at Dundee Airport.
Twenty-two of the company's 25 employees have been made redundant following the appointment of Blair Nimmo and Geoff Jacobs from Interpath Advisory as joint administrators.
