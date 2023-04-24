Scotland’s leading entrepreneurs welcome decisive moves made by new First Minister.
Despite the tumultuous times experienced by the SNP in recent weeks due to the investigation into party finances, two of Scotland’s leading entrepreneurs have welcomed the decisions now being made by its new leader and Scotland’s First Minister.
Speaking on the Go Radio Business Show with Hunter & Haughey, Lord Willie Haughey said: “We have been harping on about the deposit return scheme over the past few weeks. We’ve also been talking about the potential ban on alcohol advertising, which would mostly affect the whisky industry.
“Well, it’s fair to say the First Minister Humza Yousaf, during what have been a turbulent first few weeks for him, is actually doing his day job. I’m obviously delighted he’s put on hold the deposit return scheme and decided to kick into the long grass for the moment the ban on alcohol advertising. Well done!”
Sir Tom Hunter agreed that postponing the return scheme was welcome news, but added: “It’s been delayed until March 1, 2024. I would just ask why we can’t just tie it in with the rest of the UK, which would be 2025?”
He added that he felt encouraged by the language being used by Mr Yousaf.
“He said he wanted to simplify the scheme to help small businesses in the hospitality sector so that’s good news there. He also said, when he was trying to reset the agenda, that oil and gas workers would not be abandoned by the Scottish Government as we move to Net Zero, which I thought was positive.
“He said he is the proud son of a business owner and that small businesses are the backbone of the Scottish economy. He spoke about the need to grow businesses to create jobs, to reinvest and to eradicate poverty.
“Now, you and I could have used those words on this show . . . so good on the Go Radio Business Show for influencing Scottish Government policy!”
Lord Haughey revealed what he particularly liked about the new First Minister and his actions was that he was going directly against two policies that had been led by the Green party, adding: “To be fair, the Greens are not out screaming about it. They’re blaming UK Government, not him. But they can’t be happy now they’ve not got the power they thought they had.
“However, what we’re also seeing is that, when it comes to real problems such as a lack of housing, no one is endorsing the Greens’ rent freeze as the right idea.”
Sir Tom said: “You and I both want affordable housing for the people of Scotland but we don’t agree a rent freeze is the way to do it.
“I would encourage the First Minister to talk to the many people in Scotland who really understand this and how it can be fixed. I would also applaud him for what he's been saying on affordable housing. Let’s get round the table and fix it for Scotland.”
Lord Haughey agreed, adding he would love to invite Greens’ co-leader Patrick Harvey and all of that party to come and sit in a room with the people who actually want to do something realistic about the housing crisis.
“If they can demonstrate they are correct about this, we’ll say: ‘Okay, we’ll listen!’. But hundred percent they are wrong and they are turning this crisis into something even bigger.
Sir Tom said he would go one step further: “Why don’t we invite our new First Minister onto the show? We will always speak truth to power and we’ve been very critical.
“But we are saying today, for the things we know will help the Scottish people and Scottish business, well done!
“Humza Yousaf has certainly not got an easy job. As they say, I wouldn’t want that job for all the tea in China.”
