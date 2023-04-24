A LUXURY three-bedroom penthouse - which the selling agent claims offers the “best views” of Glasgow - is about to be released to the market.
The apartment forms part of the New Steiner development, at Yorkhill Street in the Finnieston area of Glasgow. Developer Steiner Properties noted this project had seen the historic Steiner School “brought back to life”.
The development comprises 20, two-bedroom apartments, 14 garden duplexes and two exclusive penthouses on the site of the former B-listed Steiner School.
The first of the two penthouses was recently snapped up in an “exclusive off-market deal for an undisclosed price”, achieving a record price for the area, the selling agent and developer noted.
The historic Victorian buiding, which had been vacant since 2013, served as the independent Glasgow Steiner School for three decades. The residential development retains many of the original building’s features.
Developer Steiner Properties and sales agent Savills say they have already witnessed huge demand for the properties created, with more than 75% of the new-build apartments now sold.
Savills associate director Jennifer Goldie said: “In over two decades of selling new build homes across Glasgow, I cannot think of one that has come close to matching the views from the New Steiner penthouse collection. They are undoubtedly the best views of Glasgow city to come to the market.”
A 180-degree vista from the roof terrace at the remaining available penthouse takes in major city landmarks including the Kelvingrove Art Gallery, Glasgow University, Park Circus. The penthouse apartment has floor-to-ceiling windows.
The penthouse will be released for sale imminently, with price on application, the selling agent noted. The development’s other available apartments start at £310,000.
Ms Goldie said: “The rest of the property certainly measures up to the stunning views, with three beautiful light-filled bedrooms, principal with en-suite, luxury bespoke bathroom and a stylish open-plan kitchen, living dining room.
“A unique selling point of the penthouse is the private fob-key lift access, which sees you step out of the lift and straight into the heart of your home, while the principal bedroom boasts a bespoke walk-in-wardrobe which is yet another attractive feature”.
