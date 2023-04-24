A TRADITIONAL country pub in South Ayrshire has been put up for sale.
The B-listed Kirkmichael Arms has been put on the market by its current owners after more than a decade in charge as they plan to retire.
Offers over £349,000 are being sought for the dog-friendly pub, alongside its adjoining 56-cover restaurant, by DM Hall, the independent Scottish chartered surveying firm.
DM Hall said the pub “occupies a prominent corner position” in Kirkmichael, a historic country village located around 10 miles south-east of Ayr and three miles east of Maybole.
READ MORE: Barrhead Travel boss hails 'out of this world' holidays in sector boom
The village lies on a country road route heading towards the Galloway Forest Park, which is popular with tourists, walkers and ramblers.
DM Hall noted the cottage-style property, spread over ground and attic floors and of traditional construction, has been carefully developed and maintained by its current owners, who have been in charge since 2011. It comes with owners’ accommodation in the attic, comprising a kitchenette, lounge, bedroom, and a shower room with toilet.
READ MORE: Local entrepreneurs save only pub in Scottish Borders village
Anthony Zdanowicz, a commercial property associate in the Ayr office of DM Hall, is overseeing the sale with colleague Margaret Mitchell of the firm's business sales team. He said: “The Kirkmichael Arms has been owned by our clients since 2011 and is being sold due to retirement.
“It operated previously on a six-day per week basis with the licence allowing wet sales trade between 12-12.30am and was run full time by the vendor with a team of eight staff, offering growth potential for a chef owner occupier.
“Sales have been consistent over the years and returned to historic trading levels readily after Covid, with turnover of £327,000 in the year ending March 2022 and good profit levels. Accounts are available to interested parties.’’
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here