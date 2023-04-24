The B-listed Kirkmichael Arms has been put on the market by its current owners after more than a decade in charge as they plan to retire.

Offers over £349,000 are being sought for the dog-friendly pub, alongside its adjoining 56-cover restaurant, by DM Hall, the independent Scottish chartered surveying firm.

DM Hall said the pub “occupies a prominent corner position” in Kirkmichael, a historic country village located around 10 miles south-east of Ayr and three miles east of Maybole.

READ MORE: Barrhead Travel boss hails 'out of this world' holidays in sector boom

The village lies on a country road route heading towards the Galloway Forest Park, which is popular with tourists, walkers and ramblers.

DM Hall noted the cottage-style property, spread over ground and attic floors and of traditional construction, has been carefully developed and maintained by its current owners, who have been in charge since 2011. It comes with owners’ accommodation in the attic, comprising a kitchenette, lounge, bedroom, and a shower room with toilet.

READ MORE: Local entrepreneurs save only pub in Scottish Borders village

Anthony Zdanowicz, a commercial property associate in the Ayr office of DM Hall, is overseeing the sale with colleague Margaret Mitchell of the firm's business sales team. He said: “The Kirkmichael Arms has been owned by our clients since 2011 and is being sold due to retirement.

“It operated previously on a six-day per week basis with the licence allowing wet sales trade between 12-12.30am and was run full time by the vendor with a team of eight staff, offering growth potential for a chef owner occupier.

“Sales have been consistent over the years and returned to historic trading levels readily after Covid, with turnover of £327,000 in the year ending March 2022 and good profit levels. Accounts are available to interested parties.’’