Ardersier Port Authority hailed the investment by Quantum Energy Partners as it moves to redevelop the 450-acre site east of Inverness.

It is claimed it will enable future offshore wind projects in Scotland, the UK and Europe, and the domestic decommissioning of aged North Sea oil and gas assets.

Michael MacDougall, partner at Quantum, said it is "delighted to invest" in Ardersier.

He said: "The site’s scale and geographical location means it is ideally positioned to become a leading European hub for offshore renewable energy."

Fergus Ewing, MSP for Inverness and Nairn, said: "I warmly welcome the announcement of this major investment. This will create opportunities in the Highlands especially for young people."

Redeveloping the port’s infrastructure and significantly extending its quay to realise the operating area will enable Ardersier to "provide vital capacity and services to the offshore wind energy industry and the North Sea decommissioning programme which are in short supply".

Home with 'best views' of Scottish city up for sale

A luxury three-bedroom penthouse - which the selling agent claims offers the “best views” of Glasgow - is about to be released to the market.

The apartment forms part of the New Steiner development, at Yorkhill Street in the Finnieston area of Glasgow. Developer Steiner Properties noted this project had seen the historic Steiner School “brought back to life”. The development comprises 20, two-bedroom apartments, 14 garden duplexes and two exclusive penthouses on the site of the former B-listed Steiner School.

Scotland's quoted company exodus and UK's hard Brexit misery

Scotland's quoted company landscape looks very different indeed from that in the mid-1990s, when big names such as General Accident, Stakis, Kwik-Fit, and Scottish & Newcastle graced the stock market screens.

Back in those days, we had two firmly Scottish-based clearing banks in Royal Bank of Scotland and Bank of Scotland.

These banks were the subject of repeated bid speculation, and those days were not without worry that one or other or both of them would be swallowed up by a larger player. However, they were sizeable banks with real clout, and crucially with decision-making occurring most definitely in Scotland.