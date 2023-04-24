A leading US energy investment firm is to invest £300 million into a Scottish port that is set to become a major energy transition facility.
Ardersier Port Authority hailed the investment by Quantum Energy Partners as it moves to redevelop the 450-acre site east of Inverness.
It is claimed it will enable future offshore wind projects in Scotland, the UK and Europe, and the domestic decommissioning of aged North Sea oil and gas assets.
🔔 Get more for free: You can now get our daily Business Briefing, Business Insight and weekly Ian McConnell on Business newsletters sent direct to your email inbox
📝Sign up in seconds here 👈
Michael MacDougall, partner at Quantum, said it is "delighted to invest" in Ardersier.
He said: "The site’s scale and geographical location means it is ideally positioned to become a leading European hub for offshore renewable energy."
Fergus Ewing, MSP for Inverness and Nairn, said: "I warmly welcome the announcement of this major investment. This will create opportunities in the Highlands especially for young people."
Redeveloping the port’s infrastructure and significantly extending its quay to realise the operating area will enable Ardersier to "provide vital capacity and services to the offshore wind energy industry and the North Sea decommissioning programme which are in short supply".
Home with 'best views' of Scottish city up for sale
A luxury three-bedroom penthouse - which the selling agent claims offers the “best views” of Glasgow - is about to be released to the market.
The apartment forms part of the New Steiner development, at Yorkhill Street in the Finnieston area of Glasgow. Developer Steiner Properties noted this project had seen the historic Steiner School “brought back to life”. The development comprises 20, two-bedroom apartments, 14 garden duplexes and two exclusive penthouses on the site of the former B-listed Steiner School.
Scotland's quoted company exodus and UK's hard Brexit misery
Scotland's quoted company landscape looks very different indeed from that in the mid-1990s, when big names such as General Accident, Stakis, Kwik-Fit, and Scottish & Newcastle graced the stock market screens.
Back in those days, we had two firmly Scottish-based clearing banks in Royal Bank of Scotland and Bank of Scotland.
These banks were the subject of repeated bid speculation, and those days were not without worry that one or other or both of them would be swallowed up by a larger player. However, they were sizeable banks with real clout, and crucially with decision-making occurring most definitely in Scotland.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here