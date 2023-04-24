An inn dating back to the 18th century, which has not traded since 2019, has been put up for sale at offers over £500,000.
Graham + Sibbald has been appointed to sell The Weem Inn, at Weem near Aberfeldy in Perthshire, with the property agent declaring this is “a wonderful opportunity to re-establish this once busy and popular Perthshire hostelry”.
The Weem Inn is in the process of being refurbished to create an 18-bedroom hotel, with restaurant and bar facilities and an outdoor terrace. Graham + Sibbald noted the “ample car parking” may, in part, be suitable for additional leisure development, noting potential for adding chalets or glamping pods.
The property agent said: “The location of the inn boasts excellent outdoor activities for both locals and visitors. In addition, there is a variety of activities for all interests including historical sites, wildlife and fishing.”
It added: “The Weem Inn is being offered for sale on the basis that a purchaser will finish off and complete the remaining refurbishment of the property.”
Alistair Letham, hotel and leisure consultant with Graham + Sibbald, said: “The Weem Inn offers an excellent opportunity to an new owner to re-establish the business at the inn, following their completion of the refurbishment. This once-popular hostelry is in an excellent location as both a leisure destination business.”.
