Manufacturers’ body Food & Drink Federation Scotland has written to Mr Yousaf calling for support for the “hard-pressed sector” after official figures announced last week showed that UK food inflation on the annual consumer prices index had increased to 19.2 per cent in March, up from 18.2% in February.

It was the highest rate seen for more than 45 years, as modelling for the Office for National Statistics suggested the rate would last have been higher in August 1977, when the increase was estimated to be 21.9%.

In the letter to Mr Yousaf, FDF Scotland chief executive David Thomson declared the current rate of food inflation was having “devastating impacts on Scottish households and businesses”.

“This is escalating food insecurity in Scottish households and damages the resilience of Scotland’s food and drink industry,” Mr Thomson said.

“Our food and drink manufacturers are doing everything they can to keep the price of food and drink affordable, absorbing rising input costs where possible. Now we need urgent action from the Scottish Government to support a hard-pressed sector.”

Mr Tomson added: “Our members have been heartened to hear your commitment to a new deal for Scottish businesses during these challenging times. It is imperative that Food and Drink Federation Scotland – who represents more than a quarter of Scotland’s total manufacturing industry – are included in any future discussions.”

Mr Thomson notes in the letter that there are government policies that will “impact the viability of our food and drink producers that need to be reviewed urgently”. These includes the controversial deposit return scheme, the implementation of which Mr Yousaf pushed by seven months last week following intense opposition from the business community.

The Scottish Government has also announced a series of changes to the scheme, including the removal of drinkers containers of under 100ml and products that sell fewer than 5,000 units per year.

Industry groups broadly welcomed the decision to delay the scheme but urged ministers to come up with an alternative that is workable.

Mr Thomson said FDF Scotland wants the Scottish Government to work with soft drinks producers “to ensure a successful deposit return scheme that retains the confidence of our industry and the public”. It also calls for ministers to abandon plans for food and drink producers “to pay for cleaning up of illegal ground littering in Scotland as part of the wider extended producer responsibility policy”.

The letter meanwhile asks the Scottish Government to work with the industry improve the dietary health of the Scottish population, including putting a stop to plans to ban temporary price reductions. “These proposals will further drive-up food prices, disproportionately impacting lower impact households who spend a higher proportion of their income on food,” Mr Thomson said.

“Promotions have many benefits including encouraging shoppers to switch to healthier products or lower calorie versions of their favourite foods. We are concerned that the proposals set out will discourage innovation by companies.”

FDF Scotland also calls for its reformulation for health programme to continue to be funded.

“Since its launch in 2019, this programme has removed hundreds of millions of calories from everyday food and drink,” Mr Thomson said. “Continued support will help more food producers make their food healthier and consumers eat more healthily.”