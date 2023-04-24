A FIFE-based recycling company has fallen into administration.
Yes Recycling (Fife) Limited is based on the Whitehill Industrial Estate in Glenrothes and operates a modern 15,000 tonnes per annum plastics recycling facility.
It recycles mixed plastics, both 2D and 3D, into pellets, boards, and flakes to be re-sold, and has the capability to turn hard-to-recycle flexible food packaging such as crisp bags and chocolate wrappers into plastic flakes, pellets and a new product called Ecosheet, which can be used in the construction and agriculture industries.
READ MORE: Local entrepreneurs save only pub in Scottish Borders village
Buckinghamshire-based Yes Recycling unveiled its plans for the venture in September 2021, when it announced it had secured £520,000 from the Circular Economy Investment Fund for the project. The fund is administered by Zero Waste Scotland with funding from the European Regional Development Fund and the Scottish Government.
But despite “significant” in the new facility, the Scottish plant was said to have suffered cashflow difficulties production as production had yet to reach full capacity.
Stuart Preston and Julie Tait of Grant Thornton UK LLP were appointed as joint administrators of Yes Recycling (Fife) Limited on Thursday (April 20).
READ MORE: Scott Wright: Will Yousaf housing plan threaten key Scottish industry?
The company, which employs 60 people, continues to operate while the administrators try to find a buyer.
Ms Tait, restructuring director at Grant Thornton, said: “While the business has invested heavily in state-of-the-art recycling equipment, it had not yet been able to operate at full capacity and this has resulted in cash flow challenges in recent weeks. The company was unable to pay its debts as they fell due resulting in our appointment as joint administrators.
“This is a disappointing outcome for all those associated with the company, and our immediate priority is to support the company’s 60 employees while we assess the company’s financial position and seek a buyer for its business and/or assets.”
The administrators said the remainder of the Yes Recycling Group, which is headquartered in Buckinghamshire, is unaffected by the administration of the Scottish business.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel