A pub in an Ayrshire village is going under the hammer at auction next month with starting bids set at £99,000.
The pub in Maybole, which is being sold along with a one-bedroom flat, currently operates as a bar-restaurant between Friday and Sunday with private functions during the week.
Property auctioneer Auction House Scotland noted Broun’s Bistro on Welltrees Street includes a pub with lounge and dining area along with an adjoining one-bedroom flat on the upper floor.
It noted the bistro is located a short walk from the town centre, slightly more than five miles from Culzean Castle, and close to “many of South Ayrshire’s scenic beaches”, including Maidens Beach, which is less than seven miles away.
Auction House Scotland said: “The property includes a main bar area which can seat 15 people comfortably, whilst on the other side of the bar is a lounge and dining area which has a charming feature wood burner and can seat 30-plus people. From this room, a conservatory area is accessed which leads through to a beautifully situated decked beer garden with stunning views over miles of green space in South Ayrshire.”
It added: “New owners looking to run the bistro could move into the one-bedroom flat situated on the upper floor or perhaps rent the property out.”
