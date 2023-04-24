It is described as the largest brownfield port in the UK. Now, after laying derelict for two decades, Ardersier looks set for major redevelopment.
It will help put the Moray Firth at the forefront of future renewable energy production in Scotland as an onshore service and construction base for the offshore wind industry, and the breaking up of defunct North Sea oil and gas assets in this country.
The site is 14 miles east of Inverness and was once a busy industrial hub that housed the McDermott yard, which employed 4,500 at its peak, building structures for the offshore oil industry in the 1970s. The yard closed in 2001 as the industry fell into decline.
🔔 This article also appears in our Business Insight newsletter
📝Sign up in seconds here 👈
If the new incarnation comes to fruition as planned, the port then will deconstruct what was once built there.
Clearing the North Sea of redundant oil and gas platforms will involve over 1.3 million tonnes of infrastructure being brought onshore over the next decade, according to Offshore Energies UK’s Decommissioning Insight report.
“Building on Ardersier’s proud history,” Haventus said. “The redevelopment of the port will revive its position as a major local employer.
“It is anticipated that thousands of construction jobs could be created in addition to the ongoing employment opportunities for deployment, and subsequent maintenance, of the offshore wind fleet and decommissioning of redundant North Sea assets.”
READ MORE: Major US energy backer invests £300m in Scottish port
Taking the reins at Haventus, Ardersier Port’s parent company of the port, is industry veteran Lewis Gillies, who has spent more than 35 years working in energy, including 20 years at BP, for part of the time as head of the hydrogen power business unit of BP Alternative Energy.
He also headed the former BP and Rio Tinto joint venture Hydrogen Energy International.
Mr Gillies said: “Ardersier will provide a vital facility for the deployment of the offshore wind industry and enable the domestic decommissioning of redundant oil and gas assets.”
The work in progress’ backer, Houston-based Quantum, was founded in 1998 and provides private equity, credit, structured, and venture capital to the responsibly sourced energy and energy transition and decarbonisation sectors, having “managed together with its affiliates more than $21 billion in capital commitments since inception”.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here