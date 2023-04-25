A major US energy investment firm has said it is to invest £300 million into Ardesier Port, east of Inverness, as part of a plan to build an energy transition facility at the site.

It is claimed it will enable the building and servicing of future offshore wind projects in Scotland, the UK and Europe, and the domestic decommissioning of aged North Sea oil and gas assets.

🔔 Get more for free: You can now get our daily Business Briefing, Business Insight and weekly Ian McConnell on Business newsletters sent direct to your email inbox

📝Sign up in seconds here 👈

At its height, the former McDermott yard employed 4,500, creating oil and gas industry structures. It is claimed that when at full working capacity, the new site will employ more than 3,000, partly involved in decommissioning.

The news was hailed by Scottish politicians.

“I warmly welcome the announcement of this major investment,” Fergus Ewing, MSP for Inverness and Nairn, said. “The site has a long history in oil and gas fabrication.

“Now the investment will be in renewables. This will create opportunities in the Highlands especially for young people.”

Top, the existing site, and bottom, how it might be set up (Image: Ardersier Port Authority)

He also said he welcomed “the commitment to work with local communities”, adding: “This planned investment also further strengthens the case for dualling the A96 from Inverness to Aberdeen.”

Drew Hendry, MSP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch & Strathspey, said: "Ardersier Port is a key site that has lain dormant for too long, so it is great news to see this commitment and such a significant investment being made, especially as it is another big contribution towards the just transition to renewables from the Highlands.

“The plans cannot be underestimated in terms of the potential for jobs and strengthening the local economy; it also further underlines the attractiveness of the Highlands as the place for the future of energy."

Port parent company Haventus has also appointed a chief executive, Lewis Gillies.

READ MORE: North Sea oil platform boneyard set for former rig fabrication site

Steve Regan, a former head of civil engineering firm Careys, and business partner Tony O’Sullivan, founders of Ardersier Port, said in a joint statement: “This investment by Quantum and securing the appointment of a CEO [chief executive officer] of Lewis’ calibre is a clear endorsement of our vision for Ardersier Port to transform a national asset into a key energy transition facility.”

Mr Gillies, an industry veteran, said: “It is a privilege to be asked to take on the role of CEO.

“The investment will bring jobs and growth to the Highlands economy. Ardersier will provide a vital facility for the deployment of the offshore wind industry and enable the domestic decommissioning of redundant oil and gas assets."

READ MORE: Disused Highland oil rig yard to become huge green energy and industrial complex

He added: “I am delighted to return to Scotland to lead this important project and look forward to working with Tony, Steve, and team to achieve Ardersier’s potential.”

Redeveloping the port’s infrastructure and significantly extending its quay to “realise the 450 acres of fully unutilised operating area will enable Ardersier to provide vital capacity and services to the offshore wind energy industry and the North Sea decommissioning programme which are in short supply”.

The scale and project timeline for the ScotWind programme, with 28 GW of offshore generation capacity to be deployed in the next decade, “demands major additional port capacity” according to the Floating Wind Offshore Wind Taskforce.

The backer, Quantum, has managed more than $21 billion in capital commitments with its affiliates since it was founded 25 years ago. It is advancing on a global pipeline of solar, wind, and energy storage projects.

Michael MacDougall, a partner at Quantum, said it is “delighted to invest in this exciting next phase of development at Ardersier – a project that aligns with our mission to drive decarbonization”.

He also said: “The site’s scale and geographical location means it is ideally positioned to become a leading European hub for offshore renewable energy. Lewis Gillies brings exceptional knowledge and experience, and cares deeply about the energy transition opportunity ahead for Scotland and the UK.”

The new owners of Ardersier Port also started a £20m dredging programme as part of the plans.