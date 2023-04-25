Alec Ross
TWENTY prime beef heifers at Lanark yesterday rose slightly on the week to average 307p/kg and sell to 346p/kg for a Limousin.
Cast beef and dairy cows were mostly unchanged at 202p/kg and 178p/kg respectively, with hoggets the main faller on the week, dropping 22p to average 287p/kg, although cast ewes remained in demand at £106/head.
At St Boswells yesterday, 30 bullocks averaged 298p/kg and sold to 330p/kg, while 70 heifers averaged 303p/kg and sold to 332p/kg.
Cast cows averaged 230p/kg and sold to 287p/kg and a top price of £2,533/head.
Meanwhile, hoggs dropped 25p/head on the week to average 280p/kg or £129/head and sold to £175 for Suffolks or 317p/kg for Texels. 275 cast sheep averaged £98/head and sold to £180 for a Texel tup, with heavy ewes averaging £130/head and light ewes selling to £127/head for North Country Cheviots.
Messrs Craig Wilson sold 1,545 Prime hoggets at Ayr yesterday to an average £130/head and to 388p/kg for Beltexes from Balcaimie.
Border Leicester tups again impressed in the cast ring, peaking at £180/head for Drumsuie with females peaking at £166/head for Texel crosses from Rushaw and Scotch Mules from North Allerton selling to £126/head. Blackies from Osliebrae sold to £116/head.
Prime lambs were in great demand at Carlisle yesterday, selling to a top price of 370p/kg before averaging 316p/kg, a rise of 94p/kg on the week.
