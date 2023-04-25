Highlands and Islands Airports Limited, which is owned by the Scottish Government, has reported a 38.7% leap in passenger numbers for the year to March 31 to 1,426,391, with figures now approaching pre-pandemic levels.
The number of people using the 11 regional airports in the HIAL network in the 12 months to March equates to 85% of the figure recorded in the 2019/20 financial year, the vast bulk of which preceded the Covid-19 outbreak and associated travel restrictions.
At Inverness, passenger numbers in the 2022/23 financial year were up by 63.5 per cent on the prior 12 months at 750,235. Dundee saw a 59.2% surge in passenger numbers to 41,127. Stornoway recorded a 29.1% in passenger numbers to 103,856, with Kirkwall up by 13.3% at 127,915, and Sumburgh 10.2% higher at 303,704.
Passenger numbers at Islay rose by 59.7% to 27,738, Campbeltown’s total was up by 40.8% at 6,712, Tiree was 15.3% higher at 11,600, Benbecula rose by 11.5% to 31,376, Barra saw a 9.4% increase to 12,928, and Wick John O’ Groats recorded 9,200 passengers.
HIAL managing director Inglis Lyon said the increases were testament to the work and commitment of staff across the organisation to get the airports back to the levels they were operating at before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mr Lyon said: “The figures highlight the vital role our people and airports play in the future sustainability and prosperity the communities we serve. They also reflect well on the huge effort made by our airline partners to maintain service levels throughout the recovery period. Despite the pressures placed on business and people across the country throughout the pandemic, we have continued to invest in our facilities and to make improvements that benefit our passengers as well as the aircraft companies that serve them.”
He added: “With almost 1.5 million people passing through our 11 airports across the Highlands and Islands over the past 12 months, the economies in each of those areas will have benefited significantly from the added investment and spending they bring with them.
“Additionally, our ability to provide customers with increased opportunities to connect to the key airport hubs including Amsterdam and London means the areas we serve are better connected than ever to the major airline networks. We are now looking forward to what could be a strong summer season with customers again getting back to a level of confidence in travelling which will be a significant boost to those travelling to and from the Highlands.”
The total number of passengers using HIAL airports was1,028,466 in the 2021/22 financial year. In 2019/20, passenger numbers totalled 1,682,245.
Scottish Government Minister for Transport Kevin Stewart said: “These are welcome figures as HIAL and the wider aviation industry continue to recover from the impact of the pandemic. I look forward to seeing passenger numbers continue to rise at HIAL’s airports during the coming year. Many of the routes from HIAL’s airports provide essential connectivity for the communities they serve and increasing passenger numbers will help to ensure that this connectivity is maintained into the future.”
