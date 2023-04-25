The plans submitted by Architects Fletcher Joseph Associates on behalf of CA Yeaman (Edinburgh) Property Owner Limited, which were amended slightly, were accepted by City of Edinburgh Council planners.

The site sits on the Union Canal.

The plan includes the demolition of the existing buildings on site.

In amended documents to the council, the developer said: “The proposals seek to provide a 148 studio purpose-built student accommodation development with ancillary and amenity facilities comprising of four individual blocks carefully arranged to frame direct public access to the canal towpath and a public route through the site to Dundee Street.

“These moves will significantly improve the local pedestrian connectivity and create a hugely enhanced frontage to the historic canal.”

The papers also stated: “The previous proposed scheme incorporated a low incline stepped access from Yeaman Place to the canal tow path in response to the site’s challenging site restrictions.

“From feedback received, a further review of this access route has taken place and a fully DDA accessible ramp has now been incorporated which looks to balance the need for level access and the requirements of the Edinburgh Design Guidance, Secure by Design Guidance and Historic Environment Scotland."

The development sits on scrap yard site alongside the Union Canal (Image: Fletcher Joseph Associates)

It continued: “The pend access through block one provides a vital connection from Yeaman Place through to the Union Canal.

"To encourage safety and security for users utilising the route, additional glazing has been introduced to the pend elevation from the escape route and adjacent management suite to improve the level of passive surveillance.

“The alterations to introduce the accessible ramp connecting the canal to Yeaman Place prompted a review of the developments interface with the canal to ensure this delivered an attractive area of public realm and a safe junction with the canal tow path."

It added: "Further collaboration with HES and Scottish Canals informed the current proposal which we consider represents optimum access to the site without detriment to the scheduled monument.”

The site, currently used as a scrapyard, consists of three one-two storey buildings providing storage units and an office.

Two of the existing buildings sit along the Union Canal border of the site, blocking a potential access point from the union canal to Dundee Street and Yeaman place.