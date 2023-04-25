Glasgow-based Loganair is to operate a new service between Scotland and Southampton.

The daily service will operate via Newcastle Airport and customers travelling to England’s south coast will not need to leave the aircraft on the one-stop flight.

Aberdeen Airport said the success of Loganair’s summer 2022 season prompted the airline to expand services across its network in 2023.

Christopher Tibbett, group head of airline relations and marketing for Aberdeen International Airport, said: “The introduction of this one-stop service to Southampton via Newcastle is fantastic news.

“The route will deliver important between the North East of Scotland and the South Coast of England, and I’m sure our passengers will take advantage of connectivity this new route will provide from next May.”

It comes after Loganair said it is to expand its presence at Heathrow and and stepped up its calls for slots to be made permanently available at the hub to boost UK regional connectivity.

The airline has secured access to 30 additional pairs of slots each week at Heathrow under a lease agreement with British Airways, which kick in next month.

The slots will mean Loganair can develop connections between regional airports and the UK’s biggest international hub.

The airline is calling on the UK Government to make the slots permanently available by opening talks with the European Commission to repatriate control of competition remedies which date back to 2012.

Under those remedies, the Heathrow slots were previously open to other airlines to predominantly fly domestic routes.

Loganair also earlier announced that it would commence flights on a new route between Orkney and London City Airport.

The airline’s Orkney to Edinburgh service will also be restored to pre-pandemic levels as part of its plans for the summer, along with services to Fair Isle and Bergen.

Loganair also earlier announced it is restoring flights between Donegal and Glasgow from July.

It marks a rekindling of a long-standing relationship between Loganair and Donegal Airport, with the airline flying on the route as far back as the early 1990s.